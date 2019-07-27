Garden club names flower show winners
SCHUYLERVILLE — The Schuylerville Garden Club held its annual National Garden Club Standard Flower Show on July 13 and 14. The title of the show was “Games People Play.”
Liz Gee won the Award of Design Excellence and the Tri- Color Award for a cascade design entitled, “Twister.” Gee also won the Designer’s Choice Award for her Featured Plant Material Design. The Petite Award went to Kathy Turcotte for a small parallel design entitled “Left, Right and Center.”
In the Horticulture Division, Mary Seymour won the Horticulture Excellence Award and a Grower’s Choice Award for her Combination Planter. Grower’s Choice Awards were also won by Esther Blair for her philodendron and Norma Moy for her orchid. Horticulture Awards of Merit were given to Leona Brownell for liatris, Gail Gerber for cleome, Norma Moy for basil and Pam Hebert for a peony. The Club Growing Challenge Award was won by Leona Brownell for petunias.
The photo exhibit had 30 entries. Winners were chosen by popular vote. In the landscape class entitled “Chessboard”, the winner was Evelyn Rybaltowski. Other winners were Sally Snowden, Nancy Derway and Margaret Rishel. In the class of photos showing close-ups from Nature, the winners were Kohlby Himelrick, Mike McLaughlin, Terry DeCorah and Evelyn Rybaltowski. In the “Tic, Tac, Toe” class showing a photo of a garden, winners were George Preston, Sally Willse, Margaret Rishel and Patricia Garrett.
Sharlene Pendrak won an Educational Award for her exhibit showing Awards and History of the Club in tribute to the club’s 80th anniversary. A second Educational Display by Mary Anne Brown and Phoebe Hunt-Fontaine was a tribute to the Gold Star Memorial that the Federated Garden Club, District IV placed in Saratoga this year.
Judy Esposito, past District IV director, presented the club with a National Garden Club Flower Show Achievement Award for its 2018 Flower Show. This is the fourth consecutive year that the club has received this award for its show.
Seagle Music Colony announces show
LAKE GEORGE — The Caldwell-Lake George Library will host Seagle Music Colony’s production of “Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers” by Kamala Sankaram and David Johnston at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 336 Canada St.
Utilizing music from both Western and non-Western styles, “Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers” is an action-packed tale of bravery, smarts and family ties. Brave Monkey and clever Francine work together to escape the clutches of a dishonest crocodile and the evil Lord and Lady Tiger to save their family and their kingdom. Their teamwork and bravery show them and their parents that when they work together, they can do anything.
This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are advised. For more information, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
SOLO Wilderness First Aid course set
WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will hold a SOLO Wilderness First Aid course from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Education Center, 377 Schroon River Road. Successful completion of this 16-hour course will enable participants to receive SOLO (Stonehearth Open Learning Opportunities) Wilderness First Aid certification. Registration is open to adults and youth ages 12 years and older.
The course is an intensive hands-on experience that includes detailed scenario of injuries that are common in wilderness or remote locations. The training includes how to utilize common pieces of clothing and equipment as first aid tools like splints, compresses, and hypothermia wraps.
The cost for this course is $150 for guests. Current enrolled Warren County 4-H members, their family members, and 4-H volunteers will receive a special subsidized cost. Students can attain scholarships. Enrolled 4-H members from other counties may be able to receive partial scholarships from their 4-H home office.
There is a limit of 14 available spaces for this course, and full prepayment is required to hold spots. For more information, or to request enrollment, contact John Bowe at 518-623-3291 or email jfb32@cornell.edu.
Library golf tourney to be held Saturday
FORT EDWARD — The 10th Annual Fort Edward Free Library Parents for Programs Golf Tournament Fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Wedgewood par-3 golf course in Fort Edward.
This tournament is a 4-person scramble and open to those who are of 18 years of age. Cost is $35 a player and $140 a team. Fee for the tournament covers 18 holes of golf, hot dogs, chips, dessert and a non-alcoholic beverage.
All proceeds benefit the programs and events the Fort Edward library sponsors throughout the year for children, teens and adults. Visit the library website at fortedwardlibrary.sals.edu to download a sponsorship registration or golf registration form and mail or drop off to the Fort Edward Free Library, 23 East St.
Lake George library to host art reception
LAKE GEORGE — The Caldwell-Lake George Library will host an opening art reception featuring artwork by members of Plein Air Adirondack at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 336 Canada St.
The event is free and open to the public. Meet the artists, enjoy refreshments while viewing the exhibit, which will include some selected works of the Lake George region. The Plein Air Adirondack exhibit will be on display during the month of August.
For more information, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Community Theatre to hold auditions
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls Community Theatre will hold auditions for a dramatic staged reading of “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” at 7 p.m. Monday at the Association for the Blind, 144 Ridge St. The reading, directed by Janet Williams Davies, is part of GFCT’s commitment to bring new works to the arts community through its Experimental Theatre Company.
“Dead Man’s Cell Phone” by Sarah Ruhl is a creative comedy that was awarded a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding New Play. The play begins with a man dying while at a café, but his cellphone will not stop ringing. The woman at the next table, Jean, picks up the cellphone and ends up stuck in the middle of all his troubles, meeting his widow Hermia, his mother Mrs. Gottlieb, his mistress, and gets involved with the dead man’s brother.
There are roles for two middle-aged men, three middle-aged women, and one older woman. Tentative rehearsal dates are Aug. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 and 15. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Crandall Public Library, 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at Glens Falls Senior Center and 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Charles R. Wood Cabaret space.
For character descriptions, visit the GFCT’s website at www.gfcommunitytheatre.org. For more information, email Janet Davies at janetdavies075@gmail.com.
Library to host kids’ art workshop
LAKE GEORGE — The Caldwell-Lake George Library will host a Children’s Art Workshop presented by the Tang Museum at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at 336 Canada St.
Explore artworks by Alma Thomas and Carrie Moyer. Create textural works inspired by their art and this year’s theme, “A Universe of Stories.” Materials include specialty papers, felt and metallic markers. This program is free, but space is limited.
Reservations are required by calling 518-668-2528.
Immigrant stories series continues
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Immigration Coalition will host “Celebrating Family,” from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila St.
Immigrant members of the local communities will share stories, songs, photographs and artwork reflecting memories of family life, both here and in their countries of origin.
“Celebrating Family” is this summer’s installment of the “Immigrant Stories: In Their Own Words” series and will highlight immigrants’ experiences from the context of family.
A brief vigil, including music, will take place immediately following the program. Those attending the program at Caffe Lena are invited to take the short walk to the Spirit of Life Monument in Congress Park, where they will be joined by others who wish to attend the vigil only. The vigil is to honor immigrant families worldwide and will occur from 8:30 to 9 p.m.
“Celebrating Family” is free of charge and open to the public. Doors open 6:15 p.m. For more information, contact saratogaimmigration@gmail.com or call 518-306-1313.
Ladies golf tourney set at country club
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Country Club will hold its annual Ladies 18-Hole Invitational Golf Meet with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. The theme will be “Let the Good Times Roll.” There will be Mardi Gras-theme prizes for the best attire and the best decorated cart.
Continental breakfast and registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The format will be a two-person scramble. A buffet luncheon will follow the tournament. Prizes will be awarded. Cost is $60 for members and $65 for non-members, which includes breakfast, lunch, greens fee, cart and prizes.
Send reservations along with checks made out to Linda Osborne, P.O. Box 464, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. Include name, contact information, club and handicap.
The deadline for registration is Aug. 7. Call the Pro Shop at 518-585-2801 for information or last minute reservations.
Stewart’s awards grant to Ti program
TICONDEROGA — PRIDE of Ticonderoga recently received a $2,000 grant from the Stewart’s Holiday Match Program. These grant funds are now being used to help 30 children attend the Ticonderoga Summer Youth Program and enjoy the supervised recreation programs of the day camp and swimming at the scenic Ticonderoga Beach.
PRIDE’s assistance reduces the daily fee for the summer program to only $2 per day which enables many more children to attend. This assistance comes via PRIDE’s — Neighbors Helping Neighbors program.
Through its Holiday Match Program, Stewart’s Shops matches customer donations made in all of their shops from Thanksgiving through Christmas. PRIDE is a charitable non-profit organization established in 1984 for the purpose of connecting and enhancing the community through housing rehabilitation, downtown revitalization, historic preservation and community development programs.
Vt. church to serve roast pork dinner
PAWLET, Vt. — The Ladies and Gentlemen’s Supper Club will serve a roast pork dinner at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pawlet Community Church, 38 Vermont Route 133. The menu includes roast pork baked with topping, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot vegetables, cabbage salad, applesauce, fruited Jell-O, rolls with butter, and hot and cold beverages. The dessert this month will be brownie and ice cream with chocolate syrup.
Dinners cost $12 for adults; $6 for kids ages 12 and younger; free for ages 5 and younger. Take-out orders can also be made on the day of the dinner by calling the church at 802-325-3022.
Historical Society to fete Woodstock 50
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society will present a free public program celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music and Art Festival at 7 p.m. Friday at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle.
“Going Down to Yasgur’s Farm” is the name of both the program and the exhibit currently showing at the historical society’s museum, and showcases the festival, which came to reflect the actions and attitudes of an entire generation.
The title refers to Max Yasgur, the New York dairy farmer who allowed the concert to go forward on his farm, after multiple sites had turned down the event.
The program will look at some surprising little-known facts about Woodstock and invites anyone who attended the three-day festival to come and share their thoughts and experiences.
Reservations are not necessary to attend the free program, but seats may be reserved by calling 518-585-7868 or via email to tihistory@bridgepoint1com. Refreshments will be served.
