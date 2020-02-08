Hometown: Dolly given Zontian of the Year Award

Dolly given Zontian of the Year Award
GLENS FALLS — The Zonta Club of Glens Falls recently presented Donna Dolly with the Zontian of the Year Award. The past presidents select a club member who has exemplified the ideals of Zonta through service and advocacy for the advancement of women.
Dolly has chaired the Service Committee for a number of years. This committee provides in-kind service to local charities through the donations of members, as well as monetary support.
Her artistry has an outlet through the baskets she creates for the silent auction at the golf tournament. This fundraiser is an essential component of Zonta’s fundraising efforts.
Suffrage committee to celebrate Susan B.
GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Centennial Suffrage Committee is planning a tea from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Susan B. Anthony’s Birthday on Feb. 15 at Seasoned in downtown Glens Falls in celebration of women winning the vote on the national level 100 years ago. The cost is $15. There is now a waiting list. There will be light entertainment. Call Mary at 518-792-7608 for reservations.
Game night set at Methodist Church
ROCK CITY FALLS — The Simpson United Methodist Church will host another Game Night from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 1089 Rock City Road. The community is welcome to attend. Bring a favorite game and a dish to pass, or just bring a dish to pass and join in the fun and fellowship. Any questions, call Kevin at 518-309-3306.
Pancake supper to be held at Argyle legionARGYLE — The Argyle American Legion will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the American Legion Post No. 1518 on Route 41, Sheridan Street. Menu includes pancakes, bacon, sausage, home fries, dessert, coffee, tea, milk and juice. Meals cost $7. Call Walt Caprood at 518-531-4174 with questions.
Book club to hold monthly gathering
CLIFTON PARK — The League of Women Voters of Saratoga County Book Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Clifton Park Halfmoon Library, 475 Moe Road. Two books will be discussed that day: “Upheaval” by Jared Diamond and “Leadership in Turbulent Times” Doris Kearns Goodwin.
The Book Club, which meets monthly, reads and discusses non-fiction books, which connect to issues studied by the League of Women Voters. Members of the public are welcome to attend along with league members.
Financial workshop to be held at library
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Public Library will be continuing the financial education workshops with finance expert Marion Watkins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 21 W. Main St.
The topic for February’s free seminar will be “Getting your Financial House in Order.” This includes basics like money management, or where to invest money. Reserve a seat by calling the Cambridge Public Library at 518-677-2443.
Historical society installs new officers
LAKE GEORGE — The Warren County Historical Society held its annual meeting Jan. 25 at the Holiday Inn of Lake George and installed its officers and trustees for 2020. Co-Presidents are Joan Aldous and Dr. Stan Cianfarano, both of Queensbury. Vice President is Tom Lynch of Saratoga Springs. Treasurer is John Berry, and Board Secretary is Marianne Moran, both of Queensbury. New trustees elected to a three-year term are: Bob Bayle, Queensbury; Cherie Brooks, Stony Creek; and Chuck Farrar, Queensbury.
Current trustees include: Patricia Berry, Michael Burns, Dr. Paul Derby, Patricia Dolton, Kyle Graves, Gerri Groff, Wally Hirsch, Maureen Kennedy, Kurt Kilmer, Steve Matte, Wayne Mattison, Dr. Maggie McCurry, Brady Stark, David Strainer and Dr. Marilyn Van Dyke. Executive Director is Teri Podnorszki Rogers of Glens Falls. The 2020 Budget and Plan of Work were approved. Anne Diggory, renowned landscape artist from Saratoga Springs, gave a talk, “Painting Warren County.”
Cambridge announces kindergarten registrationCAMBRIDGE — Parents of children residing in the Cambridge School District who will be five years old on or before Dec. 1, 2020, are requested to contact the elementary office at 518-677-8527 ext. 1416 to provide the district with the required information. This information will assist in developing the kindergarten lists for the upcoming school year.
An informational meeting intended only for parents on next year’s kindergarten students will be held at 6 p.m. April 23 in the school auditorium. Parents will have the opportunity to meet and learn about the program from the kindergarten teachers. Administrators and other school personnel will describe the intent and scope of the kindergarten screening process.
Parents will be able to sign-up for appointments to have their children screened. The school nurse will review the New York State Health Department requirements and registration packets will be distributed. Parents who are unable to attend the informational meeting should go to the elementary office after April 23 to sign-up for a screening appointment and to pick up their registration materials
Fuel fund dinner set for Valentine’s Eve
SALEM — The Fuel Fund Feast benefit dinner will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church of Salem (White Church) featuring the best famous desserts of the Salem community. All proceeds go to the Salem/Shushan Fuel Fund.
Last winter, the fund provided more than 30 local families with a combined $9,000 worth of fuel to supplement their expenditures. Help is provided confidentially and is administered by John Hickland of A+J Enterprises and the Salem United Methodist Church.
Adults cost $12; children under 10 cost $6; children under 5 are free. Sit-down and take-out meals will be available. Local farms and restaurants are providing most of the food. The dinner will feature beef, roast pork, turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, locally grown vegetables, pasta dishes, vegetarian lasagna, many desserts and more.
If you are in need of help with fuel bills or know someone who is, contact John Hickland at 518-854-8022.
Speaker to talk history of Champlain Valley
SCHUYLERVILLE — Heritage Hunters of Saratoga County will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at the town of Saratoga Town Hall, corner of routes 4 and 29. Program speaker will be Bill Dolback, president of the Ticonderoga Historical Society. His topic will be “researching local history in the Champlain Valley region.”
He will describe the societies’ archive of original materials found at the Hancock House Museum, the changing exhibits and programs, the extensive newspaper holdings and the Burt Loescher collection on Rogers’ Rangers in the French and Indian War. Public is welcome. For information, call Ginny at 518-885-9309.
State offers services to grandparents
WARRENSBURG — Join the New York State Kinship Navigator Program and Cornell Cooperative Extension to learn about what benefits and services are available to grandparents and other relatives raising children from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Crandall Public Library’s Community Room, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls.
Information on financial assistance, legal information and referrals, and other topics relevant to kinship care will be explored. Pre-registration is not required. For more information, contact Roxanne Westcott, Cornell Cooperative Extension, at 518-668-4881 or rmw38@cornell.edu. Visit the website at warren.cce.cornell.edu.
In New York State an estimated 179,000 grandparents and other relatives are caring for a child because the biological parents are unable to. Keeping children out of foster care and raised by a relative caregiver is in the best interest of the children but it can feel overwhelming to grandparents finding themselves parenting a second time around.
Granville Democrats to hold meeting
GRANVILLE — The Granville Democratic Committee will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Village of Granville Meeting Room, 51 Quaker St., directly across from Stewart’s. All interested voters are invited to attend. For more information, contact Mary F. Silitch, chair, at 518-642-8086.
Pet adoption event to be held Saturday
GLENS FALLS — FACT Animal Rescue will host a special event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at 123 Upper Platt St. There will be many kitties to choose from, and all adoption fees are discounted to $60 that day. Keep an eye on the group’s Facebook event page to see which kitties will be there.
Submit an adoption application prior to attending the event to make sure foster kitties do not become stressed and overwhelmed. An application must be completed and approved prior to having one-on-one time. The application can be found at www.FACTAnimalRescue.com.
For more information on the event, to volunteer, or to view available adoptees, go to www.factanimalrescue.com or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FACTAnimalRescue.
Church to host eight weeks of yoga classesHEBRON — The Hebron United Presbyterian Church will offer eight weeks of yoga from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday until April 4 at 3153 County Route 30, West Hebron, with instructor Kaori Washiyama. This is for any level of yoga practitioner, even those who have never done yoga before. Those interested do not have to commit to eight weeks.
Dress comfortably and bring a yoga mat or towel. No class fee, but donations are welcome. For more information, call Pastor Laura Mitchell at 518-854-3729.
Bluegrass League to host event
LAKE LUZERNE — The Adirondack Bluegrass League will host a meeting/jam/pot luck at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Lake Luzerne Town Complex, 539 Lake Ave. Bring instruments for jamming’ after the meeting. Bring something to share for pot luck at 3 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, go to www.adirondackbluegrassleague.com or call 518-221-6231.
Saratoga County Fair offering scholarshipsBALLSTON SPA — The Saratoga County Fair is giving up to 10 $1,000 scholarships to current New York state high school seniors and also students enrolled in college. The New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs and the New York State Showpeople’s Association sponsor the scholarships.
The qualifying students must be active at the Saratoga County Fair or the New York State Showpeople’s Association. All applicants from Saratoga County must submit their applications through the Saratoga County Fair or NYSSA no later than April 3.
Information is available at the Saratoga County Fair office, 162 Prospect St., Ballston Spa, through Cornell Cooperative Extension Saratoga County and local high school offices. Applications must be printed and completed from the web at www.nyfairs.org.
For more information, contact the Saratoga County Fair office at 518-885-9701.
Toastmasters Club honors two members
GLENS FALLS —The North Country Toastmasters Club No. 6295 congratulates two of its members Terry Goodemote and Steve Miller, servant leaders in the community, who recently completed the requirements to earn their Distinguished Toastmaster Award.
The Distinguished Toastmaster Award represents the highest level of educational achievement in Toastmasters. Less than 1% of all Toastmasters ever earn this status. North Country is one of five clubs locally in Area 74, which extends south from Saratoga/Malta region, up north to Plattsburgh.
Goodemote joined Toastmasters in April 2015 and was awarded his DTM on Dec. 24. Goodemote retired as executive vice president, treasurer, and chief financial officer of Arrow Financial Corporation after 25 years of service to the company. Prior to joining Arrow, he worked in public accounting for many years as a Certified Public Accountant.
Steve Miller joined Toastmasters in July 2014 and was awarded his DTM on Jan. 11. Miller retired in 2018 after more than 36 years as a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service in Saratoga Springs. He is a past president and member of the International Coleman Collector’s Club, is a member and serves on the Board of Directors of the Kiwanis Club of Glens Falls and is an active member with the United Methodist Church of Queensbury.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.