Hometown: Dolly given Zontian of the Year Award

An informational meeting intended only for parents on next year’s kindergarten students will be held at 6 p.m. April 23 in the school auditorium. Parents will have the opportunity to meet and learn about the program from the kindergarten teachers. Administrators and other school personnel will describe the intent and scope of the kindergarten screening process.

Parents will be able to sign-up for appointments to have their children screened. The school nurse will review the New York State Health Department requirements and registration packets will be distributed. Parents who are unable to attend the informational meeting should go to the elementary office after April 23 to sign-up for a screening appointment and to pick up their registration materials

Fuel fund dinner set for Valentine’s Eve

SALEM — The Fuel Fund Feast benefit dinner will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the First Presbyterian Church of Salem (White Church) featuring the best famous desserts of the Salem community. All proceeds go to the Salem/Shushan Fuel Fund.

Last winter, the fund provided more than 30 local families with a combined $9,000 worth of fuel to supplement their expenditures. Help is provided confidentially and is administered by John Hickland of A+J Enterprises and the Salem United Methodist Church.