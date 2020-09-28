Hometown Column: Slate Valley Museum reopens

GRANVILLE — Slate is more than just an industry in this town.
The slate quarries brought Slovakian, Irish and Italian immigrants to the area to mine the colorful rock that took millions of years to form underground.
The Slate Valley Museum, which reopened on Friday, is often visited by people who are studying the genealogy of their families, trying to trace their roots to the slate that runs under the feet of Granville’s residents today.
“The museum itself is founded in the story of the slate industry, so everything comes from this product, this rock,” said Interim Director Sarah Kijowski. “But we really take it as an opportunity to talk about the people too, the human story.”
The Slate Valley Museum has been off-limits to people for the past six months. The museum closed in mid-March, when most of the state shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Realizing it would be a while until museums could open again, the board used the last six months to think and reflect about what the museum offers and how it could do things differently once able to open.
“We took some time,” Kijowski said. “We started doing some outreach and having conversations with people about what they needed, what they wanted.”
Kijowski said the museum tried to figure out how to make the museum accessible in a way that was comfortable and safe for everybody involved.
The museum opened Friday for guests with scheduled visits. All tours will now be by appointment only, will require advance reservations and are limited to the members of one party, up to a maximum of eight people.
Only one group will be scheduled at the museum at one time. These self-guided visits will be limited to two hours to ensure that the museum is available for the next scheduled group. Staff members will be available to answer questions.
Museum visitors will be asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing during their visit.
A new display shows off the many products that can be made out of slate. It’s not just roofing and flooring.
“It’s a very diverse product that’s used in a lot of different ways,” Kijowski said. “So we wanted to show people all the different things you can do with slate, or most of them.”
The museum will also be offering more virtual opportunities for schools and senior citizens.
Still on display is a large three-piece mural that shows the evolution of the slate industry. A heavy lifting exhibit tells the technological story behind slate.
“The claim to fame in the Slate Valley is it’s the colored slate capital of the world,” said Kijowski.
A certain red colored slate can be found only in Granville.
The reopening also coincides with the museum’s 25th anniversary year. The museum will hold a celebration at this time next year. Anniversary planning is in full swing.
“We are going to celebrate our anniversary over the course of the next year,” Kijowski said. “We look forward to sharing our plans with everyone very soon, and hopefully bringing about some joy during this difficult time.”
The community has missed the museum’s presence, Kijowski said.
“Whether or not people are comfortable themselves to come visit right now, they’re looking for a sense of normalcy and the museum is a community anchor," she said. "So to see that we’re doing things, that we’re being active, that we’re moving ahead with our plans, even though we’ve changed them a bit, is sort of comforting to them.”
Call me the good news girl. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them. Drop me a line, a tip, a note, or send a press release and photos to ghochsprung@poststar.com or simply call my desk at 518-742-3206. I look forward to hearing all your good news.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.