Hometown Column: Slate Valley Museum reopens

GRANVILLE — Slate is more than just an industry in this town.

The slate quarries brought Slovakian, Irish and Italian immigrants to the area to mine the colorful rock that took millions of years to form underground.

The Slate Valley Museum, which reopened on Friday, is often visited by people who are studying the genealogy of their families, trying to trace their roots to the slate that runs under the feet of Granville’s residents today.

“The museum itself is founded in the story of the slate industry, so everything comes from this product, this rock,” said Interim Director Sarah Kijowski. “But we really take it as an opportunity to talk about the people too, the human story.”

The Slate Valley Museum has been off-limits to people for the past six months. The museum closed in mid-March, when most of the state shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Realizing it would be a while until museums could open again, the board used the last six months to think and reflect about what the museum offers and how it could do things differently once able to open.

“We took some time,” Kijowski said. “We started doing some outreach and having conversations with people about what they needed, what they wanted.”