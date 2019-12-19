Hometown Column: Local history book reveals a gift for timing

The cat was an outdoor cat, let in only periodically to be fed. Otherwise, he was to stay in the garage. But on Christmas Eve, a young Joseph let the cat in to eat. It had other plans.

The cat relieved itself on the Christmas tree.

“My mother’s shrieks pinpointed his location,” Cutshall-King writes. “I arrived in the living room just in time to see her pitching the Christmas Cat out the front door, with an added dexterity, his body arcing high in the air, the street light illuminating the twists and turns he took before landing. No one surpassed my mother Jane for cat pitching.”

The cat was fine and will forever be immortalized in Cutshall-King’s book.

The book is available for $11 on Amazon. It can also be purchased at Battenkill Books in Cambridge and at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs and Manchester, Vermont.

“Volume 1 was, wow, that was a hit,” Cutshall-King said. “Volume 2 so far has been fun.”

