Hometown Column: Local history book reveals a gift for timing

Joseph Cutshall-King wrote a column for The Post-Star in 1998 about impeachment.
The column, which was published during the impeachment hearings for President Bill Clinton, was actually about a local politician named Orange Ferris, who called for the impeachment of President Andrew Johnson.
Coincidentally, that column is included in a new book Cutshall-King self-published just before the impeachment of Donald Trump.
“I mean, do the stars align or what?” Cutshall-King said.
This book, his second in the “Over My Shoulder” series, includes 103 columns published in The Post-Star from 1998-2000.
Cutshall-King wrote more than 400 weekly columns that were published in The Post-Star from 1994 to 2003. The book is edited by his daughter, Julia Cutshall-King.
He never planned to write a second book.
Since he stopped writing his history column for The Post-Star in 2003, he started hearing from people looking for a particular column he had written.
“I just jokingly started saying to people, ‘I should put this in a book,’ and people independently said, ‘You should put that in a book,’” he said.
Cutshall-King read part of his column titled, “Laundry and life lessons from the Christmas Cat,” a story about a poor mangy cat he found as a kid living in Fort Edward.
The cat was an outdoor cat, let in only periodically to be fed. Otherwise, he was to stay in the garage. But on Christmas Eve, a young Joseph let the cat in to eat. It had other plans.
The cat relieved itself on the Christmas tree.
“My mother’s shrieks pinpointed his location,” Cutshall-King writes. “I arrived in the living room just in time to see her pitching the Christmas Cat out the front door, with an added dexterity, his body arcing high in the air, the street light illuminating the twists and turns he took before landing. No one surpassed my mother Jane for cat pitching.”
The cat was fine and will forever be immortalized in Cutshall-King’s book.
The book is available for $11 on Amazon. It can also be purchased at Battenkill Books in Cambridge and at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs and Manchester, Vermont.
“Volume 1 was, wow, that was a hit,” Cutshall-King said. “Volume 2 so far has been fun.”
