Hometown column: Historical cemetery in Kingsbury needs funds

That stone and many others are in bad shape, covered in lichen or lying on the ground, some broken in half.

“They were limestone and sandstone back in the day, and they’ve been weathered, and they just eventually fall over,” said Gould, who lives right next door to the cemetery.

The constant rumble of the passing tractor-trailers on Route 4 shakes her house and loosens the footing of the gravestones.

“I don’t think even our local residents realize this is a place on the National Historic Registry,” said Mabb, pointing out that the cemetery was placed on the registry in 2013.

A group of Kingsbury residents established the cemetery in 1804. They purchased 1 acre of land from Simeon Moss. The cemetery was established six years before the village of Hudson Falls was even founded. Additional land was purchased in the 1870s on the south and west sides.

A number of prominent early Kingsbury settlers are interred in the cemetery, some of whom represent original patentees and settlers. The earliest stones carry the surnames of some of Kingbury’s most prominent residents like Harris, Vaughn, Steele and Schaick.