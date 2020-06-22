Hometown column: Historical cemetery in Kingsbury needs funds

KINGSBURY — The veterans of six different wars are buried in the Moss Street Cemetery.
“It starts at the French and Indian War and goes right up through,” said Holly Mabb, the secretary of the Moss Street Cemetery Association.
One of Kingsbury’s oldest burial yards, the nearly 10-acre property sits on busy Route 4, which at one time was called Moss Street.
Moss Street was, along with Smith’s Basin, Dunham’s Basin and Adamsville, a small Kingsbury hamlet.
“I grew up right across the street, and this was Moss Street,” said association President Terry Gould, pointing at Route 4. “We were country kids back in the day. There was nothing.”
The Moss Street Cemetery Association is trying to find grants and raise money to help repair stones and maintain the graveyard. A fundraising campaign in the spring garnered $6,500. It costs $15,500 a year for mowing and plowing. Insurance costs about $750 a year.
This year, slate tiles on the vault had to be replaced. Low-hanging tree limbs are currently threatening the safety of some gravestones.
The earliest grave in the cemetery is believed to be that of a Native American veteran of the French and Indian War. The inscription on the stone is barely legible due to deterioration.
That stone and many others are in bad shape, covered in lichen or lying on the ground, some broken in half.
“They were limestone and sandstone back in the day, and they’ve been weathered, and they just eventually fall over,” said Gould, who lives right next door to the cemetery.
The constant rumble of the passing tractor-trailers on Route 4 shakes her house and loosens the footing of the gravestones.
“I don’t think even our local residents realize this is a place on the National Historic Registry,” said Mabb, pointing out that the cemetery was placed on the registry in 2013.
A group of Kingsbury residents established the cemetery in 1804. They purchased 1 acre of land from Simeon Moss. The cemetery was established six years before the village of Hudson Falls was even founded. Additional land was purchased in the 1870s on the south and west sides.
A number of prominent early Kingsbury settlers are interred in the cemetery, some of whom represent original patentees and settlers. The earliest stones carry the surnames of some of Kingbury’s most prominent residents like Harris, Vaughn, Steele and Schaick.
The cemetery contains the ashes of Deacon John Moss and Capt. Isaac Moss, original settlers, both soldiers in the revolution.
At the entrance of the burial ground is the gravestone of Sidney Guy, a Union soldier who was a member of the GAR — the Grand Army of the Republic. He lived from 1827 to 1905.
“They fought for the black people’s right to vote and the oppressed,” Mabb said.
