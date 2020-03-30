Hometown column: Birthday boy gets surprise parade

QUEENSBURY — Jaden Telesco thought his 11th birthday would be a bust.
He couldn’t go to the movies.
He couldn’t go bowling.
He couldn’t have a party with friends.
And to top it all off, his family had to cancel their trip to Disney World for spring break.
“Leading into it was one disappointment after the next,” said his mother, Maureen Telesco, who added, “He had been so upset, especially about school. He really loves school.”
Telesco reached out to some friends on Facebook, and 10 people responded that they would like to help salvage a disappointing birthday for Jaden.
On Thursday, Jaden’s mom sent him outside to play at the Cottage Hill Townhomes neighborhood, where he was greeted by a parade of cars from neighbors, friends and four Queensbury teachers — including Jaden’s current fifth-grade teachers Carol Sykes-Bowen and Wendy Single.
“I had a birthday parade with all my friends and teachers and they came over in their cars and made a whole line,” Jaden said. “They put up signs, and they honked their horns as they drove by.”
Jaden admitted the event was both exciting and emotional.
“He cried,” his mother said. “He cried hysterically, especially when he saw the teachers.”
Telesco said her kids have been heartbroken after being ripped out of school. The unknown has been unsettling, Telesco said.
“Some kids are probably like, 'woo-hoo, this is awesome,' but mine are like, ‘when are we going back to school?’” Telesco said.
Jaden’s teacher Wendy Single said the minute she opened the email invite, she knew she had to attend.
“He was so happy to see so many friends and teachers drive by waving and shouting happy birthday wishes,” Single said. “It was a great experience for all of us to celebrate Jaden’s birthday and enjoy community.”
Family friends who own West Signs made personalized signs for Jaden as well.
Telesco then brought Jaden to Texas Roadhouse for a takeout birthday dinner, where the employees greeted him outside while maintaining their distance — and gave him a group “Yeehaw!"
“How do I top this birthday now?” Telesco laughed.
