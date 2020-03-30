Hometown column: Birthday boy gets surprise parade

“He cried,” his mother said. “He cried hysterically, especially when he saw the teachers.”

Telesco said her kids have been heartbroken after being ripped out of school. The unknown has been unsettling, Telesco said.

“Some kids are probably like, 'woo-hoo, this is awesome,' but mine are like, ‘when are we going back to school?’” Telesco said.

Jaden’s teacher Wendy Single said the minute she opened the email invite, she knew she had to attend.

“He was so happy to see so many friends and teachers drive by waving and shouting happy birthday wishes,” Single said. “It was a great experience for all of us to celebrate Jaden’s birthday and enjoy community.”

Family friends who own West Signs made personalized signs for Jaden as well.

Telesco then brought Jaden to Texas Roadhouse for a takeout birthday dinner, where the employees greeted him outside while maintaining their distance — and gave him a group “Yeehaw!"

“How do I top this birthday now?” Telesco laughed.

Call me the good news girl. Are there special people in your community worthy of recognition? Tell me about them. Drop me a line, a tip, a note, or send a press release and photos to ghochsprung@poststar.com or simply call my desk at 518-742-3206. I look forward to hearing all your good news.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.