'Hometown Classic' DVDs available for free at City Hall

GLENS FALLS — Copies are now available of “The Hometown Classic,” a documentary of Jimmer Fredette of Glens Falls and the Brigham Young University Cougars defeating the University of Vermont Catamounts 86-58 at the then-Glens Falls Civic Center.

On Friday, there were five stacks on a table just inside of the building, with 10 more boxes underneath the table for anyone to snag during operating hours at City Hall.

The boxes were found upstairs in City Hall, and officials decided that they would leave them out for the community to enjoy.

The DVD holds a story of determination, as Fredette went on to lead the Cougars to victory by scoring 26 points, shooting 90% from the field in his hometown.

Fredette would go on to become the men’s basketball Player of the Year in the NCAA.

The back of the DVD calls the documentary a “classic story about ‘Hometown USA,’ a native son and a trip back home for a basketball game.”

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

