Centers Health Care salutes veterans
Veterans residing at Washington Center on State Route 40 in Argyle and at Slate Valley Center on State Route 40 in Granville got together for a Veterans Day portrait with a new U.S. flag.
“The veterans have become the heart and soul at many of our facilities,” said Marijo Natale, Slate Valley Center’s recreation director. “They have so many stories to share and a lot we can learn from. Every resident, veteran or not, has had a life that we all respect, but veterans are in a different category.”
At both of these facilities, there will be additional events for the Vets and their families taking place on Veterans Day.
Thunder players give tickets to veterans
GLENS FALLS — Players from the Adirondack Thunder delivered tickets to local veterans today as part of the team’s new “Seats for Service” program for the annual Military Appreciation Night held Oct. 25 at Cool Insuring Arena. The tickets are among the hundreds underwritten by local businesses and donated to local veterans organizations and active duty military service members.
After-school program needs donations
WHITEHALL — Help from the community is needed to provide funding and volunteers for struggling students in grades 3-5 to attend the After-School Program in Whitehall, which is designed to provide tutoring and help with homework, encouragement and some training in life skills like cooking and socializing.
The children who need help the most often come from families who are struggling to survive financially and cannot afford to pay much, if anything, toward the expenses of the program. The annual operating expenses for the program are estimated at about $30,000 for part-time salaries for the paid director and teaching coordinators, fuel and other utilities, property insurance, school supplies and materials, snacks and background checks for the volunteers.
Tax-deductible donations may be made to Our Lady of Hope, Hope After-School, 9 Wheeler Ave., Whitehall, NY 12887. For more information, call 518-499-1656.
Korean War vet association to meet
QUEENSBURY — The November luncheon for Ch. 60 Korean War Veterans Association will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Ambrosia Diner in Queensbury. Ordering will be off the menu. The event is being hosted by Patti and Gene Slavin. Call your reservations in to the Slavins at 518-793-2358 by Tuesday or sign up at the November meeting.
All Veterans who served anywhere during the Korean War, in Korea at any time, spouses, widows, family and friends are all invited to attend. For further information or an application to join the organization, contact Comm. Bob Garland at 518-280-0075.
Elks lodge to hold spaghetti dinner
QUEENSBURY — The Glens Falls Elks Lodge BPOE #81 will hold its annual spaghetti dinner at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 32 Cronin Road. The event is free of charge to veterans and their families. Call 518-792-3434 for information.
Men retreat set at Christ the King Center
GREENWICH — Christ the King Center invite men to attend “A Retreat for Men: Finding Truth in a World of Lies, Political Correctness and Fake News,” from 3 p.m. Nov. 15 through 3 p.m. Nov. 16 at Christ the King Center, 575 Burton Road.
Stan Key, president of the Francis Asbury Society, will lead three sessions designed to help attendees refocus their decision-making skills as they seek to live a more abundant life. A former senior pastor at Loudonville Community Church, Key speaks frequently at conferences, retreats, camps and churches both in the U.S. and abroad.
The event fee, which includes dinner on Friday night and breakfast and lunch on Saturday, costs $99. For more information and to view various lodging options, visit CTKCenter.org or call 518-692-9550.
Long-term care planning presentation
GREENWICH — Washington County Office for the Aging and NY Connects will offer a free presentation about planning for long-term care, trusts and Medicaid from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Greenwich Free Library Community Room, 148 Main St. Attorney Michael Dezik with Wilcenski & Pleat PLLC will be the speaker. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Stephanie Ball at 518-746-2572.
Spaghetti dinner in Warrensburg
WARRENSBURG — The Church of The Holy Cross will serve a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Parish Hall, 3764 Main St. The menu includes spaghetti with meat or meatless sauce, salad, bread, dessert and beverage. Donations of $8 will be accepted; $5 for kids 5-7; free for children 4 and under. Takeouts are available. For more information, contact the church office at 518-623-3066 or info@holycrosswarrensburg.org.
Teachers selected for Master program
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge Central School District teachers Steve Butz and Derek Srygley were recently selected to join the New York State Master Teacher Program. They join the network of Master Teachers created in 2013, bringing the total number of Master Teachers across the state to over 1,200.
“I salute these brilliant and dedicated teachers who have made an incredible, lasting impact on New York’s future leaders,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “These 228 new members of the Master Teacher Program will join the ranks of the state’s top educators, a group who strive every day to enrich and expand the horizons of countless students in every corner of the Empire State.”
Butz has been a teacher for 23 years, with his past 18 years at Cambridge Jr./Sr. High School. He teaches archaeology, Earth science and environmental science. During the summer, he teaches two summer enrichment programs; The Floating Classroom and the Field School for Historic Archaeology.
Srygley has been a teacher for 12 years, with his past 10 years Cambridge Jr./Sr. High School. He teaches physics and life science. During the summer, he teaches with The Floating Classroom as well.
Warren County WIC to hold clinics
Warren County WIC clinics will be held at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury, and at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Village Green Apartments, 1 S. Delaware Ave., Glens Falls.
WIC offers nutrition education, breastfeeding support, referrals and a variety of nutrition foods to low-income pregnant, breastfeeding or postpartum women, infants and children up to age 5 to promote and support good health.
Holiday card making class at library
LAKE GEORGE — Make personalized holiday cards at the Caldwell-Lake George Library from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 336 Canada St. at a holiday card making class using rubber stamps and other paper crafting tools at 336 Canada St. With instruction by crafter Paula Barclay, learn techniques for making your own homemade greeting cards to give to someone special. This event is free. Materials will be provided. Preregistration is required. Contact the library at 518-668-2528 to register.
Wine and chocolate at The Chapman
GLENS FALLS — The Chapman Museum’s 14th annual Wine & Chocolate Tasting will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St.
Attendees will be able to sample more than 70 domestic and imported wines selected by Adirondack Wine Merchants, locally produced cheeses, chocolates and desserts. New this year are artisanal spirits tables and music provided by King’s English.
Returning food vendors include Barkeater Chocolates, Dancing Ewe Farm, Rock Hill Bakehouse, Saratoga Chocolate Co., Sugarloaf Farm and Worldling’s Pleasure. New this year are The Chocolate Spoon, Sundae’s Best and Rachel’s Café & Spice Co.
The event includes a silent auction of wine themed baskets, a raffle and a classic photobooth, compliments of Hudson River Community Credit Union. Prizes include a wine cabinet custom built by Martin Seelye, a wheelbarrow filled with wines, and Adirondack Thunder Flex Packs.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Chapman Museum, 348 Glen St.; online at www.ChapmanMuseum.org or by phone at 518-793-2826.
‘A Finer Experience’ at Seasoned
GLENS FALLS — A Finer Experience, the exclusive wine and food pairing event associated with wine and chocolate, will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Seasoned, 14 Hudson Ave. A variety of wines selected by Adirondack Wine Merchants will be paired with food courses selected, prepared and served by SUNY Adirondack Culinary Arts students.
Reservations are $150 per person. Seating is limited; advance reservations are required. Tickets may be purchased at the Chapman Museum or by phone at 518-793-2826. The ticket includes admission to Wine & Chocolate on Friday. The event is sponsored by Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes, P.C. For more information, call the Chapman Museum at 518-793-2826.
Soroptimist International of Saratoga County is now accepting applications for the Violet Richardson Award. As a volunteer service organization, Soroptimist believes that by acknowledging young women’s volunteer involvement now, they will grow up to be vital active members of the community. The Violet Richardson Award honors young women of Saratoga County who are between the ages of 14 and 18 for volunteer action such as fighting drugs, crime and violence, cleaning up the environment and working to end discrimination and poverty. Volunteer actions that benefit women and girls are particularly valued.
The program is named after Violet Richardson Ward, the first president of the first Soroptimist club in 1921. Violet was committed to creating opportunities for girls and young women through her affiliations with Soroptimist, the Girl Scout Council and the American Association of University Women. Her passion for community service, particularly as it affected women and girls, has been an inspiration to Soroptimists throughout the years.
Soroptimist is most interested in applicants who have demonstrated initiative in both identifying a problem and trying to solve it, and who have significant and noteworthy accomplishments as volunteers. To apply for this grant, email a request for an application to violetrichardsonsaratoga@gmail.com or visit www.soroptimistsaratoga.org to download the application. Application submissions are due to Soroptimist International of Saratoga County by Dec. 31.
Washington County WIC has openings
Washington County WIC has immediate openings available for women, infants and children in the form of nutritious foods accessed through the eWIC Benefit Card, free up-to-date nutrition and health information, referral services and breastfeeding support.
Call Washington County WIC at 518-746-2460 for an appointment. The institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Feeder Canal Alliance to have photo contestGLENS FALLS — The Feeder Canal Alliance announced its 2019 Photo Contest, “Picture This,” for amateur and professional photographers. Photos of landscapes, architecture and nature along the trails and waterways of the Glens Falls Feeder Canal and the Champlain Canal must be submitted in 300 dpi, jpg format, to Info@FeederCanal.org and include photographer’s name, address, phone and location where photos were taken.
Photos cannot include people and must have been taken in 2019. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 15. Winners will be announced in January. First prize is a flight over the Adirondacks for aerial photography; second prize is $100. Other prizes to be announced.
The contest jury will include professional photographers. Those submitting photos will retain ownership of their work but give the Feeder Canal Alliance the right to use photos on its website and other social media platforms and print publications for promotional purposes (with proper credit).
For more information, contact the Feeder Canal Alliance at 518-792-5363 or Info@FeederCanal.org.
Hole in One raised $21,000 for veterans
QUEENSBURY — Adirondack Post 2475 Veterans of Foreign Wars held its ninth annual Hole in One for Heroes golf tournament Sept. 22 at Hiland Park to raise money for five local organizations that help troops and local veterans.
Thanks to the generosity of contributors and/or participants who bought sponsor signs, donated prizes or sponsored raffles, the event raised $21,000, all of which was divided among the following organizations:
Adirondack VFW Post 2475; Adirondack Vets House; Albany VA Volunteer Services; Fisher House; and Leatherstocking Honor Flight.
Granville Democrats to hold meeting
GRANVILLE — The Granville Democratic Committee will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Village of Granville Meeting Room, 51 Quaker St. (Route 149). All interested voters are invited to attend. For more information, contact May F. Silitch, chair, at 518-642-8086.
Author to discuss ‘Ghost Fleet’ book
LAKE GEORGE — Author, educator and maritime archaeologist Joseph W. Zarzynski will be at the Caldwell-Lake George Library at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss his most recent book, “Ghost Fleet Awakened-Lake George’s sunken bateaus of 1758.” The book tells the story of a little recognized sunken fleet of Lake George warships, bateau, from the French and Indian war between 1755-1763. When several of these British bateau-class shipwrecks were found by two teenage scuba divers in 1960, newspapers called them the “Ghost Fleet.” From 1987 to 2011, Zarzynski directed Bateaux Below, the nonprofit organization that studied colonial bateau-class shipwrecks in the 32-mile-long Lake George. Zarzynski is a world-renowned naval archaeologist and author. Ghost Fleet Awakened is his sixth book. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are advised. For further information, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Zonta to honor local women with award
The Zonta Club of Glens Falls is inviting the community to a cocktail dinner reception to celebrate the Centennial Anniversary of Zonta International from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Hiland Park Country Club. Zonta will be recognizing women in the community for their outstanding contributions in support of women’s initiatives and for supporting Zonta’s mission to empower women and girls through service and advocacy.
The following women will be presented with the Zonta Club of Glens Falls Women of Distinction Award:
- Dr. Kathleen Braico, retired pediatrician, has actively promoted safe health care locally and internationally to all, regardless of gender, nationality or economic status. Among numerous other projects, she has worked to train medical personnel in developing countries to reduce mortality rates of mothers and babies during childbirth.
- Nadia Giumarra is the SANE Coordinator, of the Sexual Assault Forensic Team at the Glens Falls Hospital. The SANE team has collaborated with Zonta and the Domestic Violence Project of Warren and Washington Counties for the last three years to offer a community educational event.
- Jeanne Noordsy has brought awareness about violence against women as Head of the Regional Domestic Violence Coordination Council and as part of the leadership team of the Domestic Violence program of Catholic Charities of Glens Falls.
- Beverly Saunders has supported and worked with the community and the Zonta Club of Glens in recent years to bring awareness of domestic violence through her artwork.
For additional information or to make reservations for the Centennial Celebration, go to www.zontaclubofglensfalls.org
FACT plans animal adoption event
GLENS FALLS — FACT Animal Rescue will hold an animal adoption event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at 123 Upper Platt St. Adult adoption fees will be discounted to $60. Kitten adoption fees will be $80 for one kitten with $50 returned after proof of spay/neuter. It will cost $140 for two kittens with $90 returned after proof of spay/neuter.
Adoption applications should be submitted in advance. Find the online application at www.FACTAnimalRescue.com/adopt. You must be pre-approved in order to bring a kitty home that day.
Email FACTAnimalRescue@outlook.com with questions. For further information on the event, to volunteer or to view available adoptees, go to www.factanimalrescue.com.
Al-Anon meetings planned locally
Al-Anon meetings are planned for:
- 10 a.m. Monday at the Granville United Methodist Church, 18 Church St., Granville;
- 7 p.m. Tuesday at Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury;
- 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Centenary United Methodist Church, 22 Church St., Greenwich;
- 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Hudson Falls First Pres. Parish House, 9 River St., Hudson Falls; and
- 10:15 a.m. Friday at Glens FallsFirst Baptist Church, 100 Maple St., Glens Falls.
Meetings not held on holidays or school snow closing days.
SUNY Adirondack show features women artists
QUEENSBURY — SUNY Adirondack will hold an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday for the group show “Field of Vision: Megan Hinton, Lisa Barthelson, Erin Whitman,” in the Visual Arts Gallery in Dearlove Hall. The show, which runs through Feb. 6, features the work of three women who delve into themes of femininity, environmental concerns and social issues.
Megan Hinton’s oil paintings present social issues that speak to our current responses of “polarization, conformity and uprising,” using bold swathes of color. The mixed media and sculptures of Lisa Barthelson are often responsive to motherhood and objects of consumerism. Erin Whitman’s paintings reveal the landscape around the southern border and the wall that is always present in her life.
The Visual Arts Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with extended hours from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. All Visual Arts Gallery programming is free and open to the public.
VFW to serve a spaghetti dinner for vets
GLENS FALLS — The VFW Auxiliary Post No. 2475 will host a spaghetti dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at 30 Cooper St. The dinner is free to all veterans. There will be a $5 donation for all others.
