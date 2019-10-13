Students get green thumbs at garden
CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge elementary teachers and students of various grades have been visiting the Cambridge Community Garden. In addition to being partners in the district’s strategic plan, the garden is a hands-on educational tool and community resource.
Aimee Smith’s fourth-grade students’ visit included harvesting the three sisters — corn, beans and squash. Students learned how these crops complement and benefit each another by using the companion planting technique.
Tricia Anuszewki’s kindergarten students dug up the potatoes planted by last year’s kindergarten students. Some of the potatoes will be cooked and served for their Thanksgiving feast. The remaining potatoes will be stored in a cool area and replanted in the spring for next year’s kindergartners to dig up in the fall.
Greigo named RSVP Volunteer Hero
Julie Greigo has been named the Volunteer Hero for the quarter by RSVP, sponsored by the Tri-County United Way. Greigo was nominated for her work with Literacy NY Greater Capital Region, tutoring students in math and science in preparation for successfully completing their high school equivalency exam. Greigo has worked with many students and has been very effective in getting them through this challenging part of the exam process.
Greigo inspires others with her positive and generous attitude. She has encouraged her students to realize their potential, convincing them that they have the ability to reach goals that they believed were insurmountable. Her kindness and giving nature are appreciated by Literacy NY.
The purpose of RSVP of Warren & Washington Counties is to engage men and women 55 and older in meaningful volunteer service that strengthens the well being of both self and community.
Garden club to sell wreaths and balls
TICONDEROGA — The Carillon Garden Club will be selling Christmas wreaths again this year. Orders for locally made, fresh balsam wreaths and kissing balls are being taken now by club members up until Oct. 31. The sale has been an important fund raiser for the club for more than 20 years and enables the club to beautify areas in Ticonderoga and Hague with special seasonal plantings.
A “Pine and Wine” workshop will be held on Nov. 22 and 23 when wreaths may be decorated by participants in a festive atmosphere. Orders for wreaths for that event should also be ordered now.
Wreaths will be available in one size only — a 12-inch base will measure approximately 20-22 inches when completed. Wreaths may be purchased plain for $20 each; with a bow only for $22; or decorated with pine cones, berries and bows for $25. Bows and berries come in red or burgundy. Decorated kissing balls are also available for $30 each or $25 for a plain one.
Club members will be making the bows, wiring the cones and then gathering in November to transform the wreaths into holiday decorations. Wreaths may be picked-up from Hague Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 or from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21. Wreaths may also be picked up at the Ticonderoga Elks Lodge during the workshops from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 22 or 23.
For more information about the club, call Ann Westervelt, co-president, at 518-585- 6548 or membership chairperson Claire Best at 518-543-6765. For more information about the wreaths and kissing balls or to order, call wreath chairperson Sharon Lonergan at 518-585-4477 or Judy Walker at 518-984-0088 or any garden club member.
Holiday Bazaar to sell décor and gifts
GRANVILLE — The United Church of Granville and Mettowee Valley Senior Center will present the fourth annual Holiday Bazaar from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 18 Church St. Shop handcrafted décor and gifts, homemade treats and preserves, and baskets.
Heritage Hunters to host genealogy event
SCHUYLERVILLE — Skip Duett and Judith A. Herbert, members of The Association of Professional Genealogists, will be the speakers at a full-day genealogy conference to be held from 8:30 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Saratoga Town Hall, corner of routes 4 and 29.
Skip Duett’s topics will be “Should You Add DNA to Your Genealogy Toolbox?” and “I Got My Test Results — Now What?” Judith Herbert will speak about “Researching Ancestors of Meager Means & Even Less Fame in the 19th Century”and “Using Land Records to Prove Familial Relationships.”
Early registration is encouraged. The conference costs $30 for members and $40 for non-members and includes a hot lunch, breaks and exhibits. An option is offered for $45 that would include Heritage Hunters 2019-2020 membership at $15 and the conference at $30. For more information call 518-871-9371 or 518-885-9309.
Nipper Knolls plans basket fundraiser
GANSEVOORT — Nipper Knolls Equine Center, Inc. will host its fourth annual basket bonanza fundraiser at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Gansevoort Fire House, 1870 Route 32N. Doors open at 11 a.m. with drawings starting at 2 p.m. People do not need to be present to win. For those not able to attend on Saturday, doors will be open from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday with the opportunity to purchase tickets and make basket selections.
In addition to baskets donated by more than 100 businesses and individuals, there will be silent auction items, a heads or tails game, door prizes and more. Entry is $15 and includes 25 drop tickets; $10 for additional set of drop tickets; buy two additional sets and get third set free. Concessions will be available for purchase with a complimentary meal voucher to all veterans in attendance.
The Nipper Knolls Equine Center, Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to share the joys of horsemanship with children with special needs and military veterans. To make a donation of a basket or prize to this special event, contact Roxanne at roxanne_peck@yahoo.com or 518-642-9453.
To learn more about the program, visit www.nipperknolls.com or www.facebook.com/nipperknolls.
American Legion to host pork dinner
TICONDEROGA — The Squadron 224, The Sons of the American Legion in Ticonderoga, will serve a traditional roast pork dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at 104 Montcalm St. The menu includes roast pork with homemade dressing, real mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, bakery fresh rolls with butter, and dessert. There will be an accepted donation of $13. Eat in, take-out and local delivery available. Order ahead by calling 518-585-6220 or 781-733-3882.
Dittus’ art work to be on display
LAKE GEORGE — Artwork by local artist Chrissey Dittus will be on display in “The Artist Corner” of Caldwell-Lake George Library during the month of October. An opening art reception honoring Dittus will be held at the library from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 336 Canada St. Refreshments will be served.
Dittus, a self-taught artist, loved all forms of arts and crafts as a child. In her 20s, after taking a brief class in needlework design, she was inspired to create paintings with yarn and canvas. For the past 30 years, however, she has been asked to create paintings of people’s homes on Lake George and elsewhere.
As a resident artist of Sacred Heart Church in Lake George, she has completed drawings of the two churches and religious icons and restored the Stations of the Cross plaques. Dittus is currently a member of North Country Arts and the Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society in Glens Falls. For more information, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
OTTG to perform ‘The Uninvited’
NORTH CREEK — Our Town Theatre Group announced the upcoming production of “The Uninvited,” by Tim Kelly and directed by Mary Anne Gruen at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at Lyle Dye Auditorium at Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St.
“The Uninvited” is an old-style ghost story that takes place on the craggy coastline of Connecticut in a decaying house called Cliff End. A brother and sister fall in love with the place, despite talk of “disturbances” in the house and a tragic death on the cliffs. The brother refuses to believe the local talk, after all it’s 1960 and he’s not superstitious. But then things begin to happen. Soon it becomes clear that an evil force within the house means to drive their neighbor Stella to the same tragic end suffered by her mother. And they decide to uncover the house’s secrets.
Performances are Tickets are $12 and $8 for students through 12th grade. To reserve tickets, call the OTTG ticket line at 518-406-8840 or email a ticket order to Tickets@ottg.org. There will be a post-show reception and meet and greet with the actors and crew following the Friday evening performance. More information available at www.ottg.org.
Queensbury church to host fall festival
QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury United Methodist Church’s annual Fall Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the church campus at 460 Aviation Road. Event is rain or shine. Call 518-793-9728 for details.
Gift Baskets Galore set in Warrensburg
WARRENSBURG — The 18th annual Gift Baskets Galore will be held at the Warrensburg Elementary School gymnasium from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday. This is a new location. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Viewing of the baskets will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Drawing of the winners will begin at 2 p.m.
Admission tickets are $10 (25 tickets) with additional tickets available for $5. Children ages 5 and over must purchase an admission ticket. Tickets will be available at the door, however advanced ticket purchase is recommended. Tickets may be purchased in advance from the following: the Willows Bistro on Main Street in Warrensburg or Starla‘s Shoppe (formerly Sutton’s Café) on state Route 9 in Queensbury.
This event benefits Warrensburg’s Operation Santa Claus which provides clothes and food for children in need at Christmas in the Warrensburg school district. More than 140 baskets will be donated by businesses and individuals. For more information on this fundraiser or Operation Santa Claus, contact Florence LaPoint at 518–623-3531.
Dinner to benefit ministry project
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Ladies Society of St. George Orthodox Church is sponsoring a family-friendly pasta dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Parish Center, Main and Second streets.
Dinners will include spaghetti with homemade sauce and meatballs, or penne with broccoli and garlic (as a vegetarian option), salad, bread, butter, drink and dessert. Take-out dinners are available. The price per dinner for adults is $10; for children age 10 and younger is $5. The proceeds will benefit the Annual Ministry Project for the Archdiocese: supporting seniors, youth and seminarians. For more information, contact the church at 518-782-2359 or www.sgforthodox.org.
SGF church to host vendors, serve soup
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South Glens Falls United Methodist Church will hold its third annual Soup-er Saturday Vendor Blender from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 15 Maplewood Parkway. Come for soup, stay and shop.
on campus
Ryan Brooks is the Adirondack Scholar
POTSDAM — Ryan Brooks of Stony Creek has received the Adirondack Scholars Award at Clarkson University.
This scholarship was established by Clarkson to recognize high school seniors from the North Country for their hard work and commitment to academics.
Recipients of this scholarship will receive up to $6,000 per year, depending on financial need, for a total of four years of undergraduate study at Clarkson. Award recipients may enroll in any course of study at Clarkson University. Brooks is majoring in mechanical engineering.
