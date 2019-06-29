Author to speak at Corinth Free Library
CORINTH — Author Karen Zhang will speak at the Corinth Free Library at 7 p.m. Monday at 89 Main St. Zhang’s book, “Golden Orchid: the True Story of an Only Child in Contemporary China,” is a memoir of growing up and of losing her mother to cancer. Zhang hails from Guangzhou, China, and is a freelance writer, columnist, translator and blogger.
Queensbury church to host bible school
QUEENSBURY — The Queensbury United Methodist Church’s Vacation Bible School invites area children from 4 years old through sixth grade to travel “To Mars and Beyond!” Enjoy activities, crafts and dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 8-12 at 460 Aviation Road. Contact Rhonda Becker to register your child at rbecker1105@gmail.com or contact the church office at 518-793-9728 or qumc@icloud.com.
Cornell Co-op seeks produce for schools
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County is seeking local produce vendors for the 2019-2020 school year. Warren and Washington county schools would like to purchase apples, arugula, asparagus, basil, beans, blueberries, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cantaloupe, carrots, cauliflower, celery, corn, cucumbers, eggplant, lettuce, mushrooms, onions, parsnip, peas, peaches, pears, peppers, potatoes, radishes, raspberries, strawberries, winter squash, summer squash, tomatoes and watermelon. Call or email Annie Mills at 518-623-3291 or akm233@cornell.edu for inquiries. Participating schools include Bolton, Fort Ann, Glens Falls, Glens Falls Common, Hadley-Luzerne, Johnsburg, Lake George, North Warren, Queensbury, Warrensburg and Whitehall.
Corinth library changes hours
CORINTH — The Corinth Free Library will switch to summer hours as of Monday and will remain in effect until after Labor Day. The summer hours are 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The library, 89 Main St., will be closed July 4. There will be a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Corinth Free Library at 7 p.m. July 8.
Wildlife sanctuary to host concert
SHUSHAN — Taconic Music will perform at Dionondehowa at 3 p.m. Saturday at 148 Stanton Road. The concert takes place within The Muse Room performance space of the renovated barn in the wildlife sanctuary.
The program will include Taconic Music faculty and guest artists Joana Genova and Heather Braun-Bakken on violins; Ariel Rudiakov and Basil Vendryes on violas; cellist Richard Belcher and pianist Davide Cabassi, as well as students of the Chamber Music Intensive. It features selected movements of works by Mozart, Brahms, Dvorak and Bartok.
The concert will be followed by light refreshments and a chance to meet the musicians.
Reservations can be made at 518-854-7764. Tickets will be available at the door. There is a suggested donation of $15. This annual joint fundraiser supports the creative work (and play) of both nonprofit organizations. Learn more at www.taconicmusic.org and www.dionondehowa.org.
Services commence at lakeside chapel
CLEVERDALE — Cleverdale’s Lakeside Chapel begins its 99th year of services to residents and Lake George visitors at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 30, at 360 Cleverdale Road. Located on the shore of Kattskill Bay, the historic Chapel conducts non-denominational services through the first Sunday in September and welcomes seasonal and year-round residents and as well as summer visitors from throughout the area. Each service is conducted by a different summer visiting worship leader and includes special music.
The opening service on June 30 will be led by Mike Saccocio of Schenectady, who will be making his first visit to the chapel. Special music will be by Cart Kassebaum of Queensbury.
The chapel welcomes all seasonal visitors, area residents, and those traveling in the Lake George-Glens Falls Region.
Church to hold car wash and bake sale
NORTH RIVER — The North River United Methodist Church will be holding a car wash and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the North River Volunteer Firehouse, 13th Lake Road. Cost of the car wash is $8 for cars and $10 for trucks. Proceeds from this event will be used toward general operating expenses. For more information, contact Roxy Freebern at 518-251-4129.
WIC has immediate openings for women
HUDSON FALLS — Washington County WIC has immediate openings available for new participants. WIC provides services to women, infants, and children in the form of nutritious foods accessed through the new eWIC Benefit Card, free up-to-date nutrition and health information, referral services, and breastfeeding support for families. Contact Washington County WIC at 518-746-2460 for an appointment.
Roast pork dinner to be served at church
PAWLET, Vt. — The Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Supper Club at the Pawlet Community Church will serve up a roast pork dinner at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 38 state Route 133. The menu includes roast pork with topping, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot vegetables, cabbage salad, applesauce, fruited Jell-O, rolls with butter, and hot and cold beverages, with strawberry shortcake for dessert. Dinners cost $12 for adults; $6 for kids ages 12; free for kids 5 and younger. Take-out orders can also be made on the day of the dinner by calling the church at 802-325-3022.
Sign up for summer reading in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Public Library is expanding the summer reading challenge to include community members of all ages and all reading abilities. As always, those who complete the reading challenge will receive a $10 gift certificate to local businesses in the village of Cambridge as well as other fun prizes. Sign-ups have begun.
Hartford museum to open for summer
HARTFORD — The Hartford Museum and Civil War Enlistment Center open for the season Sunday, July 7 on Main Street. The buildings are open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays during July and August or by appointment. Admission is free. This year the museum is featuring the businesses from Hartford’s hey days after the Civil War until about the 1870s.
Farmers can learn to use social media
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Washington County is hosting its third session in a series of marketing workshops from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Washington County Fairground’s main office to help the region’s farmers and food producers have a stronger presence in the marketplace and sell more product. The workshop will feature some of the top used tools and resources to help make social media more manageable and effective.
This workshop will be led by Jessica Ziehm, a lifelong advocate of agriculture and public relations professional, who is currently serving as Washington CCE’s Taste NY Ag marketing educator.
Pre-registration is not required, but encouraged. Laptops are not required for this session, but could be helpful to follow along. In addition to this workshop, CCE is also hosting five others scheduled throughout the summer and early fall on a variety of marketing topics. For more information on any of these marketing workshops, contact CCE of Washington County at 518-746-2560.
