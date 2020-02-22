Hometown: Author to discuss new D-Day book at Saratoga Senior Living Community

Author to discuss new D-Day book
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Author Matthew Rozell will discuss his newest book, “The Things our Fathers Saw: D-Day and Beyond — The War in France,” at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Summit at Saratoga Senior Living Community, 1 Perry Road. Light refreshments will be provided. Books will be available for purchase.RSVP at Concierge@SummitSeniorLife.com or call 518-430-2136.
Shrove pancake meal set at church Tuesday
LAKE GEORGE — St. James’ Episcopal Church will serve a Shrove Tuesday pancake dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 172 Ottawa St. There will be a free-will donation collected.
Seniors plan bus trip to Turning Stone
SCHUYLERVILLE — The Olde Saratoga Seniors are hosting a bus trip to Turning Stone Casino, Verona, on March 16. The bus leaves Saratoga Train Station at 6:15 a.m. or American Legion, Schuylerville at 6:45 a.m. and returns approximately 8:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for Olde Saratoga Seniors members or $15 for non-members. Mail check to P.O. Box 60, Schuylerville, NY 12871 or contact Pat Temple at 518-338-2329.
Conkling Center to make wall hangings
GLENS FALLS — The Conkling Center will host a program with Program Coordinator Kim Harvish to make a 12-inch felt snowman wall hanging from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 79 Warren St. All materials are provided, and there will be color choices for all of the accessories. The cost is $5. Make a reservation by Monday by calling 518-793-1494 to reserve a spot.
Library to host talk on homesteading
GREENWICH — Join Hudson Crossing Park and Sara Hanehan of Well Rooted Homestead CSA at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Greenwich Free Library Community Room, 148 Main St., for a free informational presentation on modern homesteading.
Modern homesteading is a lifestyle geared toward finding a balance between self-sufficiency and living in the modern world. Hanehan will discuss different ways to integrate modern ideas and culture with “old fashioned” practices of homesteading, how to work with the resources, and what to look forward to in winter, spring, summer and fall on a homestead.
This presentation is part one of Hudson Crossing Park’s three-part 2020 Winter Speaker Series.
For more information visit www.HudsonCrossingPark.org or www.facebook.com/HudsonCrossingPark/.
Ti church to serve pancakes for shrove
TICONDEROGA — The Episcopal Church of the Cross will hold a Shrove Tuesday pancake supper from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 25 in the parish hall, 129 Champlain Ave. Supper is free and includes pancakes, sausage, applesauce, a beverage and ice cream for dessert. Free-will donations benefit local outreach programs.
Saratoga Hospital offers scholarships
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild is accepting scholarship applications from Saratoga County high school seniors interested in pursuing careers in healthcare.
Applications and more information are available at local high school guidance offices, the hospital front desk and www.saratogahospital.org/aboutus/volunteering. The deadline to apply is March 20.
Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild has provided scholarships since 1990 to help educate future healthcare providers. This year, the guild will offer up to five $1,500 scholarships. To be eligible, students must be entering college in September 2020, have a grade point average of 2.5 or higher, and have a documented record of community service, especially in a healthcare environment.
Scholarship recipients will be honored at the Saratoga Hospital Volunteer Guild’s Annual Recognition Dinner on May 7.
Piano, violin concert set in West Hebron
HEBRON — Daniel Shulman on piano and Kaori Washiyama on violin will present a concert of chamber music at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 Route 30, West Hebron.
This annual “cabin fever” event will include masterworks of music for their two instruments together and solo. There will be important sonatas by Bach, Mozart and Debussy, plus short piano works of Schubert, Schumann and Brahms.
In addition, local pianist Lily Gallagher, who will graduate Salem High School this spring, will also participate. There is no admission fee, but donations are appreciated. For more information, call 518-854-3729.
Historical society to hold annual meeting
WARRENSBURG — The Warresburgh Historical Society annual meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lizzie Keays Restaurant. The program will be by Steven Engelhart, executive director of Adirondack Architectural Heritage. Dessert and coffee will be provided. All are welcome.
Soroptimists looking to award women
The Soroptimist International of the Adirondacks, a global women’s organization whose members volunteer to improve the lives of disadvantaged women and girls, is seeking applicants for the Live Your Dream Award, the Ruby Award and the Violet Richardson Award.
The Live Your Dream Award is open to applicants who are the primary wage earner; have a financial need; are accepted or enrolled in an undergraduate or vocational skills training program; are a resident of any of the locations where there is a Soroptimist Chapter; have not had previously been a recipient of this award; and are not a current Soroptimist.
The Ruby Award honors women who have worked to improve the lives of women and girls through their professional and/or volunteer work. Their work has had a significant impact, and also inspires and encourages other women. Women may nominate themselves or another woman they feel is deserving of this honor.
The Violet Richardson Award is a recognition program for young women ages 14-17 engaged in volunteer action within their communities or schools. The award is given to young women whose activities make the community and world a better place.
If you or know someone who is qualified, find the applications online at www.siadirondacks and send to Ora Beaudet via email at olb@bpsrlaw.com.
Historical group to hold annual meeting
GREENWICH — The Greenwich-Easton Historical Association is holding its annual meeting at 2 p.m. March 1, at the Greenwich Free Library, corner of Main and Academy streets. Everyone is invited.
There will be a brief business meeting followed by a program presented by Stephan Lapham in which he will tell of his work compiling records of all the cemeteries in Washington County. This has helped communities and individuals locate burial grounds and ancestors whose whereabouts have been unknown. These records can be accessed at the Wing-Northup house (headquarters of the Washington County Historical Society) in Fort Edward for genealogy research.
Refreshments and conversation about these topics will be a part of the meeting.
Zonta scholarship awards available
GLENS FALLS — The Zonta Club of Glens Falls announced its annual Scholarship Award program. Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.
The local club will be awarding scholarships to graduates of area high schools and local women who are returning to accredited institutions of higher education leading to degrees or professional certifications. Qualified candidates are those demonstrating academic achievement, community involvement and leadership qualities, with a dream or special talent. A strong desire to further the goals of Zonta is a plus.
Previously, awards have ranged from $1,000-5,000. This year, the club has $12,000 available to award to qualified applicants. The funds are raised through the Zonta Country Faire, which occurs downtown on the same weekend as LARAC, an All Women’s Golf Tournament at the Queensbury Golf Club, in the spring, and a Craft Fair held at the Adirondack Balloon Festival. In addition, Angio-Dynamics will be offering two $500 scholarships for women who will be studying in the STEM fields.
Applications for this year’s scholarships are available through the guidance departments of the following school districts: Glens Falls, Queensbury, South Glens Falls, Argyle, Corinth, Fort Ann, Fort Edward, Hadley/Luzerne, Hartford, Hudson Falls, North Warren, Warrensburg, Southern Adirondack Education Center, SUNY Adirondack, as well as Catholic Charities. It is also available online at zontaclubofglensfalls.org.
Application deadline is April 15.
Hometown is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. If you’d like to let her know about an upcoming event, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.