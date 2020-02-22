Hometown: Author to discuss new D-Day book at Saratoga Senior Living Community

There will be a brief business meeting followed by a program presented by Stephan Lapham in which he will tell of his work compiling records of all the cemeteries in Washington County. This has helped communities and individuals locate burial grounds and ancestors whose whereabouts have been unknown. These records can be accessed at the Wing-Northup house (headquarters of the Washington County Historical Society) in Fort Edward for genealogy research.

Refreshments and conversation about these topics will be a part of the meeting.

Zonta scholarship awards available

GLENS FALLS — The Zonta Club of Glens Falls announced its annual Scholarship Award program. Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

The local club will be awarding scholarships to graduates of area high schools and local women who are returning to accredited institutions of higher education leading to degrees or professional certifications. Qualified candidates are those demonstrating academic achievement, community involvement and leadership qualities, with a dream or special talent. A strong desire to further the goals of Zonta is a plus.