Argyle group to serve up annual F.E.A.S.T.
ARGYLE — The 26th annual Community Thanksgiving Day dinner for Argyle and surrounding communities will be held again this year at 12:30 p.m. and again at 2 p.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, at the Argyle Firehouse, state Route 40. Dinners can be delivered to homes or served at the firehouse. There is no charge for the dinner, but reservations are appreciated and may be made by calling Patty Hammond at 518-638-8362. The meal will be organized and prepared by F.E.A.S.T. (Friends Ensuring A Super Thanksgiving).
Thurman Country Christmas Bazaar setTHURMAN — The Thurman Country Christmas Bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Thurman Town Hall. Vendors will sell many homemade items like maple, wood, jewelry, candles and soaps, honey products, as well as homemade quilts, blankets and placemats. Luncheon is available. There will be a craft table and letters to Santa to keep the kids busy.
The bazaar will help fund the “Annual Christmas Baskets” made up for seniors in the community.
SGF church to host breakfast with Santa
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Rosary-Altar Society of St. Michael’s Church will have a Breakfast with Santa from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 80 Saratoga Ave. Adults cost $10; children 8 and up cost $5; children up to age 7 are free. There will be crafts for kids, reindeer games and letters to Santa. Have a picture taken with Santa in Santa’s Room and take home a free framed photo. Proceeds will help support St. Michael’s parish needs as well as the South Glens Falls community.
White to discuss her latest book at library
LAKE GEORGE — Kate White, award-winning New York Times bestselling author, will discuss her newest book, “Such a Perfect Wife,” at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St.
A Glens Falls native, White vividly writes about the region. “Such a Perfect Wife” is set in Lake George where the main character, a true crime reporter, works with a Post-Star journalist to investigate a mysterious disappearance.
For 14 years, Kate served as the editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine until 2012 when she left her job to concentrate full time on being an author and speaker.
Kate is also the editor of the acclaimed “Mystery Writers of AmericaCookbook,” a collection of recipes from the field’s top-selling authors.
In addition to writing mysteries and thrillers, Kate is the author of several best-selling career books.
This event is free and open to the public. Space is limited. Preregistration is required by Dec. 2. For more information or to register, contact the library at 518-668-2528.
‘Buy local’ bazaar to be held on Saturday
WARRENSBURG — A “buy local” Bazaar and soup luncheon will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Church of The Holy Cross, 3764 Main St.
The popular Candy Walk will present a variety of homemade candies, and traditional fresh evergreen wreaths and kissing balls will be featured. Grandmother’s Attic will offer jewelry, decorations, toys and other gently used treasures. Vendors and members of the parish will offer a variety of crafts and other gifts. There will be free children’s activities include making candy with the Christmas Elf and choosing a toy from Santa’s Sack. Hearty soups, bread, desserts and warm beverages will be available. Tickets for the annual raffle will be available and the drawing will be held Dec. 7.
For more information, contact the church office at 518-623-3066 or info@holycrosswarrensburg.org.
Cornell Coop to offer holiday workshops
WARRENSBURG — Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer a Holiday Gifts in a Jar workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 at 377 Schroon River Road.
The workshop will allow participants to make and bring home one jar of freezer jam, one jar of layered soup mix and one jar of layered brownie mix. Additional mix recipes will be provided, and food safety and nutrition information will be covered.
There is a fee of $15 for the class and all materials, and pre-registration is required. For more information, or to sign up, contact Marybeth at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County at mem467@cornell.edu or 518-623-3291.
Historical Society to hold nativities exhibitSOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls will host the Nativities of the Americas exhibit from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Parks Bentley Place, 53 Ferry Blvd.
There are new nativities on display as well as old favorites – all from countries in North and South America — along with surprise exhibits. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for age 12 and younger. Groups with a minimum of 10 persons can call 518-636-3856 or email parksbentleyplace@gmail.com for tour scheduling.
Square dance troupe to host event Dec. 1
SCHUYLERVILLE — The Country Round & Square Dance Association will host a dance from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 at the Old Saratoga American Legion, Clancy Street. Music will be by Ole Country. Everyone is welcome. Casual attire. Adults cost $7; kids ages 6-17 cost $2; free for kids younger than 6.
WIC clinics set for women and children
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for women, Infants and Children offers nutrition education, breastfeeding support, referrals, and a variety of nutrition foods to low-income pregnant breastfeeding or postpartum women, infant and children up to age 5 to promote the support good health.
Scheduled clinics include:
- 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George;
- 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church, 100 Maple St., Glens Falls; and
- 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the First Baptist Church, 100 Maple St., Glens Falls.
Salem to hold Christmas parade
SALEM — Salem’s annual Christmas parade “A Gingerbread Holiday” will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. The Grand Marshall is Lily Gallagher, an exceptional senior at Salem Central School. She is a member of The National Honor Society, recipient of the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, and a member of NYSSMA, all-county chorus, band, and jazz band. Lily is also a leader in soccer and track and contributes to the community through work with younger students, her church, and various other local organizations
Join the Elf Scavenger Hunt before or after the parade and shop local this Small Business Saturday. Vote for a gingerbread house at Proudfit Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit the Train Station to purchase blown glass ornaments from Salem Art Works and view a working Lionel O gauge model train set up by Cory Ward in a portal layout designed like the old traditional look from the 1950s.
Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus directly after the parade at the Train Station, then watch Santa light up the Main Street Christmas Trees as he makes his way to the Courthouse Community Center for gingerbread cookies, hot chocolate, carolers and 4 p.m. lighting of the Courthouse Christmas tree.
The event is sponsored by The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce. Register at www.salemnychamber.com or email salemnychamber@gmail.com with questions.
Volunteers needed for tax prep help
Volunteer Income Tax Assistant appointment schedulers are needed for the upcoming tax season. Duties include: filling out appointment survey, scheduling tax appointments and mailing follow-up paperwork. Volunteers may also be asked to make reminder calls for up-coming appointments.
Volunteers must commit to two- or four-hour shifts one to two days a week during the tax season from mid-January through mid-March. To become a volunteer in Warren County call Amy Sabattis 518-623-3291. To volunteer in Washington County call Joan Prouty at 518-746-2560.
ARCC, BOCES team for trade program
GLENS FALLS — The ARCC Leadership Adirondack Class of 2019-2020 has partnered with WSWHE BOCES and the Employment Training for Adults program to provide a scholarship program to help increase the number of skilled trade workers in the region.
Approximately 90% of individuals who are interested in learning a skilled trade through the BOCES ETA program need financial assistance and many do not qualify for state or federal aid. The ARCC Leadership Adirondack Scholarship is intended to help individuals 18 years or older to start or extend their careers within the BOCES Skilled Trades curriculum. The scholarship will provide financial assistance to eligible students in the ARCC’s service area who wish to enroll in the Manufacturing, Construction or CDL programs.
The class plans to raise awareness of the labor shortage for skilled trades in our region and will raise funds for the new ARCC Leadership Adirondack Scholarship. Many students participating in ETA are hired before graduation. The LADK class will be connecting local businesses with ETA to increase exposure and connection between students and potential employers.
The scholarship program will launch in 2020. Qualified applicants must demonstrate financial need, exhibit a commitment to complete an eligible technical program with WSWHE BOCES, and provide a statement of intent to use their training to pursue employment in the local region.
LADK will host an evening of entertainment Dec. 10 at The Park Theatre, 14 Park St., Glens Falls, to benefit the ARCC Leadership Adirondack Scholarship. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at adirondackchamber.org/events or by calling 518-798-1761.
For more information on the scholarship program, contact Michelle Chandler at mchandler@sals.edu or 518-791-6508 ext. 284. General contributions to the scholarship fund can be made payable to the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and mailed to: Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, Attn: LADK, 136 Glen St., Suite No. 3, Glens Falls, NY 12801
AAUW announces local scholarship
For the 66th year, the Adirondack Branch of the American Association of University Women is offering its local memorial scholarship. AAUW advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education philanthropy and research.
Scholastic record, financial need and evident commitment to completing the college program are factors considered in the selection process. The branch has budgeted for two $1,000 scholarships to be awarded. Completed applications are due back by March 1. Residents of the area served by the AAUW branch are invited to apply. An application package and qualifications are available by logging onto, adirondack.aauw-nys.org. Applicants can also call 518-668-2985 for information.
Church to offer book study to the public
HEBRON — Hebron United Presbyterian Church will offer a book study based on “Holy Adventure: 41 Days of Audacious Living,” by Bruce G. Epperly, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at 3153 county Route 30, West Hebron.
They will continue each Monday through Advent, then pick up again after Christmas, expecting to be completed before Lent begins. Participants will read and reflect together and explore practices for personal transformation.
Led by tour guide Kay Russell, the book study is open to everyone, and all are welcome.
To register for the study, call the church at 518-854-3729 or email westhebronunitedpres@gmail.com.
North Country Arts requesting artwork
GLENS FALLS — North Country Arts invites artists to submit one work of art in any medium for The Fine Arts Show 2019, which will be at the Friend’s Gallery at Crandall Public Library Dec. 5-30. Due to space limitations, photography, sculpture and crafts are not eligible.
Entries must be ready to hang with wire on the back. Drop off will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the second floor of the library. The fee for member is $15; non-member fee is $25. For more information, email info@northcountryarts.org, or visit www.northcountryarts.org.
