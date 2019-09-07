Argyle Community Choir to rehearse
ARGYLE — The Argyle Community Choir will begin rehearsals at 8 p.m. Monday in the Fellowship Hall at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St. Sacred and secular music will be performed at the Nov. 3 concert to raise money for Operation Santa Claus, a charity that provides clothing for needy children in the area at holiday time.
The choir is led by Joyce Durkee, with Sariah Ashton as accompanist.
Lions Club to host blood drive on 9/11GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Lions Club will be hosting a community blood drive on Wednesday in honor of the victims of 9/11.
The Glens Falls/Queensbury Community Blood Drive will be held from noon to 7 p.m. at the Glens Falls YMCA, 600 Glen St. in the gymnasium.
All donors will receive a coupon for a free pint of Stewart’s ice cream or gelato.
To schedule an appointment please call 1-800-Red Cross or visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: GFLions911.
Cornell Coop to host event at vineyard
EASTON — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Washington County will host an Evening at Victory View Vineyard at 5:30 p.m. Friday on Route 40. Visit the vineyard right before harvest.
Tour the vineyard and winery to learn more about the unique cold weather grapes that are grown in this region. After the tour of the vineyard, the evening will continue in the winery, where Victory View Vineyard’s winemakers will show a behind-the-scenes look at the process of making wine.
Space is extremely limited and reservations are required. RSVP by calling Cornell Cooperative Extension Washington County at 518-746-2560.
Children’s museum seeks young artists
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., has announced the “Young Artists Competition” for the 2019-2020 year, open to all New York State residents, kindergarten-eighth grade.
The theme for the 2019-2020 competition is, “My Family Heritage.” The museum is accepting submissions until Nov. 15. There will be a jury decision on Jan. 10 and a finalists art show Jan. 24. Submit artwork to: World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 (or drop off in person at the museum).
Contact the museum at 518-793-2773 and visit the website www.worldchildrensmuseum.org for more information.
Washington County WIC has openings
HUDSON FALLS — Washington County WIC has immediate openings available for new participants. WIC provides services to women, infants and children in the form of nutritious foods accessed through the new eWIC Benefit Card, free up-to-date nutrition and health information, referral services and breastfeeding support for families. Contact Washington County WIC at 518- 746-2460 for an appointment.
Quakers to cook up and serve chili
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Friends Meeting will serve a chili dinner featuring traditional, vegetarian and white chili from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 27 Saratoga Ave. All dinners coming with cornbread, salad, drink and dessert. Adults cost $10; children cost $5.
Church class to combat osteoporosis
ARGYLE — Osteo-busters, an exercise and education program designed to prevent and held alleviate osteoporosis, will start a fall session from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Classes, consisting of stretching, strengthening, and balance exercises, will be on Tuesday and Friday mornings at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St.
All classes are free of charge and led by seniors for seniors. All participants must have medical clearance from a doctor before starting the program. Packets with medical forms, waivers and general information may be obtained in the church office or by contacting Betty Reynolds, Faith McWhorter, Karen Evens or Betsy Smith.
Hadley Senior Center to talk role of women
HADLEY — Patricia Nugent, author of “Before They Were Mothers,” will discuss the role of women in society during times of challenges and before “Rosie the Riveter” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hadley Senior Center, 23 Maple St.
The book was conceived when the author realized at her mother’s funeral that she knew very little about her mother’s life before her mother was a mother. This journal takes a look at the universal themes that thread the lives of women of long ago — arranged marriages, the role of faith and religion, healing and medical advances, along with poverty and prejudice.
The program is free, open to the public and handicapped accessible. For further information, email kinnearmuseum@gmail.com.
Sixth Apple Festival set at farmers market
WARRENSBURG — The sixth annual Apple Festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday across from Curtis Lumber on River Street.
The festival will feature local vendors and local apples, and will feature Saratoga Apple’s varieties of organically grown fruit, sweet and hard cider and apple cider donuts.
Learn how to grow your own with information provided by our Warren County Master Gardeners. Bring an apple dessert with recipe copies and enter the Apple Dessert Contest. The event, featuring children’s activities, is sponsored by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. There will be free coffee and live music.
Trapper education class being offered
WARRENSBURG — A Hunter Safety education class is being offered as a joint effort of state Department of Conservation and Cornell University Cooperative Extension Warren County from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Space is limited to 12 seats and registration closes Friday.
All classes are free and open to the public (ages 11.5 and up). The course is a partial “home study.” Materials may be picked up at the CCE Education Center, 377 Schroon River Road by 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The CCE office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To register, call trapper education instructor Charlie Lashway at 518-791-5057 or go to https://register-ed.com/events/view/148694.
Granville Democrats to hold meeting
GRANVILLE — The Granville Democratic Committee will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Village of Granville Meeting Room, 51 Quaker St., directly across from Stewart’s. All interested voters are invited to attend. For more information, contact Mary Silitch, chair, at 518-642-8086.
Roast turkey dinner set at Wilton church
WILTON — The Trinity United Methodist Church will serve a roast turkey dinner with all the trimmings from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 155 Ballard Road. The suggested donation is $10. The church is accessible and take-outs will be available.
Library to host storytelling workshop
LAKE GEORGE — The Caldwell-Lake George Library will host “That’s My Story,” a four-part Storytelling Workshop held from 1 to 2 p.m. every Tuesday beginning Sept. 10 at 336 Canada St. Bring a lunch and join facilitators Cyndi Muratori and Susan Parrott as they guide participants in transforming their personal experiences into engaging and memorable stories.
Participants will have the opportunity to present their narratives in front of a live audience at 6 p.m. Oct. 8. Each story should be true, based upon the participants’ real life experience, and a maximum of 10 minutes in duration. All sessions are free and open to the public. Class size is limited. Pre-registration is required.
For more information or to register contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Soroptimist group to host basket raffle
QUEENSBURY — Soroptimist of the Adirondacks will hold a basket raffle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Binley’s Fall Festival, 773 Quaker Road. A sheet of 25 tickets is $10. Admission to the festival is free. Fundraising proceeds allow Soroptimist to donate to Scholarships for Women, Domestic Violence Project at Catholic Charities, Family Service Assoc., Maternity Services, CR Wood Cancer Center and the Glens Falls High School SoroptiMISS.
Rummage and bake sale set in Hartford
HARTFORD — The Hartford Yoked Parish will hold a fall rummage and bake sale at from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday (bag sale) at the Congregational Church House, corner of routes 40 and 196 in South Hartford. The building is handicapped accessible and has easy parking. The sale will include clothing, shoes, jackets, coats, jewelry, collectibles, kitchenware, toys, shoes and appliances.
Class of 1960 seeks contact information
GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls High School Class of 1960 Reunion Committee is updating its contact list so it can inform classmates about future reunion plans. On Aug. 28, an email was sent to all classmates that were in the contact list. However, the emails of many classmates are still missing.
Any GFHS 1960 classmate that did not receive that email, send an email to GFHSCLASS60@gmail.com with name, email address and postal address.
Those who do not have an email address, send a letter to George Sammons, 105 Farr Lane, Queensbury, NY 12804 with your postal address.
