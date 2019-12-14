Hometown: ARCC names Dowen as Juckett recipient

ARCC names Dowen as Juckett recipient

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce announced that the 31st annual J. Walter Juckett Community Service Award will be presented to Paul L. Dowen, CPA and managing partner of Whittemore, Dowen and Ricciardelli, LLP at the ARCC annual dinner March 6 at The Sagamore resort.

Paul grew up in Saratoga Springs and made his way up to this region in 1976 attending Adirondack Community College (now SUNY Adirondack). Upon his graduation from Castleton State College (now Castleton University) in 1980, he returned to Glens Falls and started his accounting career with the CPA firm of Silverstein and Loftus. He started his own firm in 1987 and has been in partnership with Phillip Whittemore as well as other partners since 1994. His long-standing partnership with Phillip Whittemore merged with Edwards, Williams, McManus & Ricciardelli to form the Queensbury based firm, Whittemore, Dowen & Ricciardelli in April 2006.