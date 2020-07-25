Homes hard to find locally and going fast

“When we couldn’t show homes, we were getting multiple offers sight unseen,” she said.

She also believes the shutdown made people more receptive to moving into quieter, more rural areas.

“People were home and had more time to think. They were forced to be less stressed” — and they found they liked it.

She has also seen buyers from faraway states like California and Texas where the pandemic is now much worse than in New York. COVID is driving those sales, she said.

Charlotte Potvin, an agent with Century 21 Boyle Realty in Glens Falls, said she has been selling to local people, who are just as eager to find a place as buyers from downstate.

“Places are selling in hours, a lot of times over the asking price,” she said. “I’m telling people if you’re thinking of selling, don’t wait.”

Big view This view, plus the attached house at 365 Lockhart Mountain Road in Queensbury, sold recently for $1,265,000 through Davies-Davies & Assoc…

Nowhere to go

The pandemic had the effect of freezing in place local people who, in previous years, may have put their houses up for sale.

In this area, spring is when the most houses go on the market, but this year the shutdown slowed the rush.