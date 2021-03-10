Homeowners apprehensive as details emerge about well-water contamination

He’s using eight to 10 jugs a month now, for cooking and drinking. But he and his wife still shower in their well water and use it for other tasks, like washing dishes. They plan to water their garden with it. They’ve asked DEC if those activities are safe, but no one knows, he said.

“We use well water to clean the dishes. Is that a problem?” he asked. “How do you rinse your vegetables? We fill a cup (from the water cooler) and then pour it over the vegetables.”

It worries him.

“I’ve been drinking the water for 33 years,” he said.

Not every well is contaminated. Out of the first 20 wells tested, five were contaminated. But that bothers Pat Mitchell, a civil engineer. He has mapped out the groundwater and the houses, trying to understand why some wells could escape contamination. He wonders if some wells were tested at the wrong time.

“The groundwater (depth) fluctuates throughout the year,” he said.

He’s about to start asking neighbors how deep their wells are, to get a better sense of the problem, he said.

In the meantime, the state has sent a water testing company to collect samples from a few wells at a time, every few months.