GLENS FALLS — A man who told police he was homeless was jailed Thursday for allegedly burglarizing a Glens Falls apartment building, police said.
John Jaeger, 30, was arrested for a May 13 theft from a building on Glen Street, according to Glens Falls Police. He was charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and misdemeanor petit larceny.
Authorities said he went into a common area of the building and stole a set of keys that were later recovered.
That theft happened two days after he was arrested for a disturbance at the Stewart's Shops store on Glen Street, where he was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and resisting arrest, Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Peter Casertino said.
Jaeger, who police said came to Glens Falls from Long Island, was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail. Casertino, Glens Falls Police Capt. Michelle Arnold and Officer James Fiorini handled the case.
