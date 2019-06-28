GLENS FALLS — The project for a 29-unit apartment building for the homeless and people dealing with mental health issues will be back before the Planning Board on Tuesday, but a final approval is not expected, as there is an outstanding challenge to the city’s interpretation of the zoning code.
The Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health is seeking to construct what it is calling the Cooper Street Apartments at 47-50 Cooper St. The board will meet at 4:45 p.m. to review the project.
John Farrell, director of facilities for the association, said he is not expecting a decision. The Zoning Board of Appeals first has to meet on July 15 to determine a challenge filed by Nathan Hall, lawyer for Elizabeth Miller, over whether multifamily housing is a permitted use for the property.
Hall said previously he believes the project is not an appropriate use in the light industrial zone and the city’s code says that further expansion of residential uses should be discouraged in that zone. He also said in his appeal letter that one of the two parcels that make up the project is zoned residential. City officials have said the parcel was incorrectly labeled in the database.
Hall also pointed out that some services for occupants of the apartment complex would be offered at the site, which he suggests would meet the definition of a health care institution and not just an apartment complex. Agency officials say the project is not an institution.
Lawyer Stefanie DiLallo Bitter said she has submitted a defense of the project, challenging Hall’s contention as incorrect and stating that multifamily housing is permitted in the zone.
“It’s an excellent project that’s been very well-designed to address a need in the community,” she said.
The Planning Board last month also had a question about environmental contamination at the property
Tom Jarrett, engineer for the association, said in a letter to the board that no significant contamination was found at the site.
Farrell said the agency’s architect and engineer want to receive any more feedback on the project from Planning Board members at the meeting.
“If they have any additional questions, we can work on them between now and the August meeting,” he said.
Farrell said the goal would be to break ground by early fall to get the shell of the building up, then interior work could continue through the winter.
Continued delays could mean the association may not be able to start work until after the winter thaw.
“It’s that much more time between now and the time we can help people who have a need,” Farrell said.
In other business, the Planning Board will review a request by the Associates of Glens Falls insurance agency for an easement onto city-owned property. The company wants to install an elevator and a staircase onto the rear of the building at 220 Glen St. to create a second means of egress.
The building was formerly home to Achenbach’s Jewelers on the first floor before it closed in November and Associates of Glens Falls purchased it in December for $420,000.
The board will make a recommendation to the council, which will make a decision. If the easement is granted, the project will come back before the Planning Board for site plan approval.
