GLENS FALLS — A hearing in a local businesswoman’s lawsuit against the Cooper Street Apartments for the homeless and people living with mental illness has been postponed.
Elizabeth Miller of Miller Mechanical Services filed a lawsuit in October in state Supreme Court of Warren County, challenging the Planning Board’s approval in September of the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health’s project. The agency intends to build a 29-unit apartment building at the site of the former Mullen Iron Works.
The case has been adjourned to Feb 11.
Miller’s lawyer, Nathan Hall, cited issues that he had raised before the Planning Board to argue the project should not be allowed in a light industrial zone, although it is a permitted use. He also raised an issue with the establishment of rain gardens to improve drainage on the property, which is called for in the site plan. Hall says the Cooper Street property is a "fill site," because it underwent an environmental cleanup, and rain gardens are not permitted in fill sites.
Hall is also raising a new issue — that Glens Falls Hospital’s announcement to its employees that it would close its outpatient mental health services would adversely affect the residential project and the board approval should be overturned.
Earlier this month, Citizen Advocates announced it would take over all of the outpatient behavioral health and addiction services, starting next spring.
Andrea Deepe, executive director for the Association for Mental Health, said the lawsuit is being handled by the association's lawyers and the agency is not directly involved in it.
“We continue to move forward with our state grantors however, in finalizing the grant processes,” she said.
Hall did not immediately return an email seeking comment about the postponement.
