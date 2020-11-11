HomeFront announces new executive director

HUDSON FALLS — The board of directors of HomeFront Development Corp. has named Rebecca Heath as executive director of the organization, effective Jan. 1, replacing Sharon Reynolds, who will be retiring at the end of the year.

“Becky has been with HomeFront for 20 years serving in many capacities, and most recently as the program director,” said board President Brian Gilchrist in a news release. “She brings to the position a vast knowledge of the organization both fiscally and programmatically.”

Heath, a resident of Fort Ann and lifelong resident of Washington County, began her career at HomeFront as a financial assistant and, in the past five years, has honed her skills in grant writing and grant administration of state and federal grants.

She has over 10 years of training in the fair housing arena and extensive experience operating a nonprofit, rural preservation organization, according to the news release.

HomeFront has authored and administered over $11 million in housing and community development grants in its 31 years assisting low-income residents in Washington and Warren counties.

HomeFront owns and manages four senior housing properties in Hudson Falls, Warrensburg, Argyle and Fort Ann.

For more information on the services provided by HomeFront Development Corp., send an email to info@homefrontdev.org or call 518-747-8250.

