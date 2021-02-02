Homebound residents in Warren County still awaiting vaccine

“Washington County got 600 doses (for the elderly), Saratoga County got 600 doses, we got none. Seniors are frustrated,” she said.

Fisher said that the uneven system was letting some of the most-at risk people get vaccinated, while not helping others, just because of their county of residence or who they knew. Some have gotten into vaccine clinics in other counties because of a connection with someone there, while others have not known about clinics until the registration list was full.

“It’s not right. It’s not equitable,” he said.

Between the people who receive Meals on Wheels and the seniors on the county’s internal vaccine list, Warren County needs at least 1,000 doses to help those who would be hard-pressed to travel, although half of them could likely make it to a local site, Park said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised to “help” any county that sets up a program to reach those who can’t reach a state site. His remarks focused on New York City residents, and he did not specifically promise doses of vaccine, but he described using National Guard members to help set up pop-up sites at large apartment complexes.

That’s what Fisher wants. He lives in one of Richard Schermerhorn’s apartment complexes for seniors.