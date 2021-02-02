Homebound residents in Warren County still awaiting vaccine

Warren County wants to vaccinate homebound residents in their houses, but no plans have been put in place because the county doesn’t have any coronavirus vaccine for the project yet.
The county’s Office for the Aging has been slammed with calls from anxious seniors who can’t physically get to a state vaccination site. Many can’t even get to a local pharmacy. It’s not a matter of not having a car, but of physical mobility.
Peter Fisher of Queensbury received offers from two residents this week who said they would drive him to Plattsburgh to get vaccinated after he spoke with The Post-Star about his plight. Fisher broke his hip five months ago, is using a wheelchair and can’t drive.
But he has just been re-cast as doctors work to heal his hip. Currently, he can’t transfer from his wheelchair to a car.
He had held out hope that he could crawl into a car, but now the vaccine must come to him.
County officials do not know how many more people like Fisher are in the area. But 500 people receive Meals on Wheels in Warren and Hamilton counties (the program is run jointly). That would suggest that there are at least 500 homebound people eligible for the vaccine.
Office for the Aging officials are not starting a list. They began to create a list of seniors — mostly not homebound — when the vaccine rollout began, and 500 people’s names were added almost immediately. In the two months since then, only 15 of them have gotten vaccinated.
“The issue is not having the vaccine in our area,” Director Dee Park said. “It’s not an issue of whether we can get the vaccine to them. The need right now is more of the vaccine itself.”
In Washington County, the state has sent doses for the county to distribute to elderly residents. But in Warren County, state officials said there are enough pharmacies to handle the elderly. So the county offices are only getting doses for emergency workers.
The trouble is, pharmacies have struggled to set up vaccine clinics. They do not have large spaces, they do not have enough personnel to handle the phone calls from people seeking a vaccine appointment and each pharmacy has set up its own system for doing appointments online.
And they are just as out of reach for people who are homebound as any state site.
Warren County officials are trying to help pharmacies set up appointments now.
“This has been very difficult and we understand the frustration,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said. “We are requesting that our pharmacies please call us so that we can help streamline the registration process for our seniors.”
Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580.
Park acknowledged that seniors are not happy with the process.
“Washington County got 600 doses (for the elderly), Saratoga County got 600 doses, we got none. Seniors are frustrated,” she said.
Fisher said that the uneven system was letting some of the most-at risk people get vaccinated, while not helping others, just because of their county of residence or who they knew. Some have gotten into vaccine clinics in other counties because of a connection with someone there, while others have not known about clinics until the registration list was full.
“It’s not right. It’s not equitable,” he said.
Between the people who receive Meals on Wheels and the seniors on the county’s internal vaccine list, Warren County needs at least 1,000 doses to help those who would be hard-pressed to travel, although half of them could likely make it to a local site, Park said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo promised to “help” any county that sets up a program to reach those who can’t reach a state site. His remarks focused on New York City residents, and he did not specifically promise doses of vaccine, but he described using National Guard members to help set up pop-up sites at large apartment complexes.
That’s what Fisher wants. He lives in one of Richard Schermerhorn’s apartment complexes for seniors.
“I want to get someone to agree to provide vaccine to the sites where we live. Schermerhorn has 1,500 residents. They could have a site right there in the different buildings he owns. He’s got community rooms in every one of them,” Fisher said.
His building has 35 seniors. Five of those seniors have been vaccinated, all by traveling to Plattsburgh.
“It was unreasonable they had to go that far and spend that much money,” he said. “Just put them in the places where they live. It can’t be that hard to do.”
He noted that he is visited by a public health nurse on a regular basis. Many other homebound seniors are as well. That’s generally how the county finds out about homebound residents — when they call to ask for services, Park said.
The Moderna vaccine vials come with 10 doses, must be used within six hours, and each person must be observed for 15 minutes. But with some planning, a public health nurse could vaccinate 10 clients, going door to door, within that time frame.
In addition to those nurses, dozens of volunteers have offered to help get the vaccine to homebound residents or “wherever needed,” county spokesman Don Lehman said. Those volunteers include retired physicians and emergency responders.
“Warren County Health Services has plans in place to work with partner agencies, such as Warren/Hamilton Counties Office for the Aging and others, to get to homebound seniors when there is sufficient vaccine supply and New York state authorizes Warren County Health Services to vaccinate senior populations,” he said in an email.
He’s anticipated that the state will eventually lift the requirement that the county only vaccinate essential workers and congregate housing residents.
“When that changes we will be working to get all of our seniors vaccinated as quickly as we can, and we will make sure the homebound are not overlooked,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.