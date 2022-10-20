Holiday train is back

FORT EDWARD — After a two-year hiatus, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through Fort Edward in November to money, food and awareness for local food banks.

This will be the first cross-continent tour for the CP Holiday Train in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

The train will be at the Saratoga Springs Amtrak Station from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. It will be at the Fort Edward Amtrak Station at 70 East St. from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. It will then continue on to the Port Henry Amtrak Station that evening.

“The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need,” Keith Creel, CP's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving."

Live music is essential to the CP Holiday Train experience. This year's performers will include Alan Doyle, Tenille Townes, Mackenzie Porter and Lindsay Ell. Holiday Train shows are free to attend. Details about this year's artists and which performers will play which shows are available at cpr.ca/holidaytrain.

CP asks attendees to bring a cash or nonperishable food donation. Local food shelves will set up collection stations at each event, with all donations made staying with the local food bank to help people in need in the community. Because local food shelves buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need.

Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it has raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.