FORT EDWARD — Hundreds of people crowded around the Amtrak station on Wednesday to see the Canadian Pacific Railroad Holiday Train roll into town.

It’s an almost two-decade tradition for the railroad, which makes music-filled stops from Montreal to Alberta, hitting some U.S. locations along the way. Not only does the train bring holiday cheer, but it also stops with financial donations to local food pantries.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Pacific Railroad donated $4,000 to the Fort Edward Food Pantry.

Lynne Griffin, who is the pantry’s administrator along with her husband, said they feed between 50 and 80 families per month at the pantry.

Besides the financial donation from the railroad, guests coming to listen to its holiday concert during the Holiday Train’s stop are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate.

“It really, really helps us out,” Griffin said. “It gets the community together and starts the holidays.”

The event typically gets the pantry about 800 pounds of food to add to its stock, Griffin added.

In addition to the community assistance, the free event brings song and dance to the streets of Fort Edward.

Alan Doyle and Beautiful Band serenaded the crowd with “Jingle Bells,” “Walking in a Winter Wonderland” and a number of other holiday tunes.

The train, which is a GP20C 2000 series originally built in 1957 and redone in 2013, makes a number of stops from Quebec, to New York, Ontario, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, Saskatchewan and Alberta. Wednesday it was headed north to Port Henry and Plattsburgh before finishing up the day at Rouses Point.

The Holiday Train has operated since 1999, according to the Canadian Pacific Railroad’s website, and has collected 4.5 million pounds of food for food banks.

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1.

