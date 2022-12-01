Holiday Lighted Nights returns to fairgrounds for second year

EASTON — The second annual Holiday Lighted Nights has returned to the Washington County Fairgrounds and began last Friday evening. The festivities will continue into late December.

Rebecca Breese is the fair's co-manager and said that fair officials aspire for the event to become bigger and better every year.

"I've wondered how we can outdo ourselves from the year before and what we can do different. This year we added Santa, a holiday market, expanded the route, and more. I'm looking forward to seeing what's next," she said.

At the 2021 celebration, families enjoyed a lighted drive-thru experience with more than 50 different displays. The displays include animations and music along with thousands of feet of lights.

"How many feet of lights we've used is a running joke because we tried to figure it out. They come in bags of 100 lights and boxes of 1,000. There are all these different styles and colors so it's a lot of fun," she said.

Breese has continued working with "North Pole Productions," a company that has been creating holiday light displays since 2001.

"All of the designs and installation is done by the fair," she said.

Some organizations that take part in the Washington County Fair jumped on the holiday bandwagon as well. There will be a light competition for the organizations with a lighted trophy as a prize.

"This year there will be the brightest bulb competition, which is a trophy with a lit-up bulb on the top. The Sportsman Federation, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Washington County, Greenwich FFA and Tri-State Antique Tractor Club will be participating and we'll be posting photos online and letting people vote online too," she said.

Reggie's Veggies and Barbie's Snack Shack will be providing snacks, and the Fair Store will be open to visitors. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, attendees can shop around the Holiday Bazaar for holiday gifts.

"Local craft vendors, goat soap and lotion, jewelry, knit goods, metal works, and all kinds of fun stuff will be rotating throughout each weekend," she said.

Cans of soup are being collected as a donation to the Greenwich Comfort Food Community, which serves the Capital Region.

Ticket proceeds will be going toward the fairgrounds.

"All of ticket proceeds will go to the grounds as we are a nonprofit 501(c)(3). Many locations lost income with COVID and we have been trying to find new ways to bring agriculture education to Washington County," she said.

The lights can be enjoyed by a tractor-drawn wagon this Sunday, as well as Dec. 8, 11, 15, 18 and 28. The ride is $8 a person and allows patrons to ride the wagon through the lights once and then drive through the lights in their car once. There is a limited amount of tickets available and they can be purchased online.

For $25, cars will enter and exit the decorated fairgrounds on Route 29. Tickets can be purchased both online at www.washingtoncontyfair.com or at the gate. The last night to see the Holiday Lighted Nights will be Dec. 30.

"As the largest event space in the county we want to have a place where families can come for a fun evening," she said.