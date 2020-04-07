Holiday Inn to house the homeless in Saratoga Springs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Holiday Inn in downtown Saratoga Springs will serve as a temporary location for the city’s homeless during the coronavirus pandemic, Shelters of Saratoga Executive Director Karen Gregory announced Sunday.

Food service, basic necessities and case management is being provided to those staying in the hotel. The shelters on Walworth Street remain open and SOS is serving over 100 people through the outreach program, which provides people with food and hygiene products.

Homeless individuals face a variety of issues when it comes to COVID-19. Age, poor health, disability, and living conditions make them highly vulnerable to illness. Once the virus is introduced to this high-risk population, further transmission will be very difficult to contain, according to a news release.

Isolating people experiencing homelessness in individual hotel rooms with access to private bathrooms is the best possible solution to facilitate safe distancing and the ability to practice good hygiene, thus preventing a communitywide spread of COVID-19, the news release states.

To learn more, go to http://sheltersofsaratoga.org/.

