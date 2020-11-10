Holiday events to go on despite pandemic

Mastrantoni said that Warren County health officials signed off on a safety plan for the event and she is hoping that everyone will comply with the mandates.

“I would hate for it to be spoiled by one person, or a handful of people, not wanting to wear masks,” she said.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of many high-profile events in Lake George this year, and the holidays have so far no exception.

Last month, the village canceled its annual Lite up the Village festival over concerns about large crowds gathering. The village still plans to set up its annual light displays in Shepard Park and on the Visitor Center along Beach Road, but other activities, including the firetruck parade and fireworks displays, have been canceled.

The event was scheduled for Nov. 28.

But at least one holiday event will still be taking place this year, albeit in a limited capacity.

The Prospect Center's North Country Festival of Trees will take place on Nov. 27-28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, albeit in a limited capacity.