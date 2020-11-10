Holiday events to go on despite pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has delivered a blow to some holiday events locally, but a new socially distanced light display at Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George and the annual Festival of Trees in Glens Falls will forge ahead.
The Holiday Festival of Lights will offer spectators the chance to walk through the festival grounds in Lake George to view 20 holiday light displays crafted by local businesses and organizations, said Letizia Mastrantoni, the event’s organizer.
The event was inspired the Capital Holiday Lights display that takes place each year in Albany’s Washington Park, where spectators can view more than 120 light displays from their vehicles.
“I was looking for a creative way to safely let families enjoy the holidays,” Mastrantoni said.
The event is scheduled to run each weekend beginning Nov. 28 until Dec. 20. Tickets cost $5 and proceeds will be donated to three local charities: Operation Santa Claus, Wait House and 11th Hour Canine Rescue.
Up to 50 patrons will be permitted onto the festival grounds at one time to view the lights in order to comply with the state’s ban on large gatherings. Masks are mandatory and tickets must be purchased online in advance.
Groups will be permitted onto the festival grounds for 40 minutes at a time to view the displays.
Mastrantoni said that Warren County health officials signed off on a safety plan for the event and she is hoping that everyone will comply with the mandates.
“I would hate for it to be spoiled by one person, or a handful of people, not wanting to wear masks,” she said.
Support Local Journalism
The pandemic forced the cancellation of many high-profile events in Lake George this year, and the holidays have so far no exception.
Last month, the village canceled its annual Lite up the Village festival over concerns about large crowds gathering. The village still plans to set up its annual light displays in Shepard Park and on the Visitor Center along Beach Road, but other activities, including the firetruck parade and fireworks displays, have been canceled.
The event was scheduled for Nov. 28.
But at least one holiday event will still be taking place this year, albeit in a limited capacity.
The Prospect Center's North Country Festival of Trees will take place on Nov. 27-28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, albeit in a limited capacity.
Patrons will still be able to shop a selection of handcrafted holiday items at the hotel, but other activities typically associated with the event have all been canceled.
“In an effort to ensure everyone’s health and safety while preserving the integrity of this anticipated community event under the current social gathering restrictions, the center’s leadership and event committee has concluded that there will be no special events within this year’s festival,” the organization said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Mastrantoni is hoping her event will provide some much needed cheer to local residents and provide a boost to local businesses that rallied around the event.
“If they had not wanted to participate in this event, I don’t know how it would have happened,” she said.
Tickets for the Holiday Festival of Lights can be purchased by visiting https://bit.ly/3ldtMjf
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.