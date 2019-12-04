{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — Six Flags Great Escape Resort is holding its annual Community Holiday Dinner this evening in partnership with the Tri-County United Way.

The event begins at 6 p.m. A total of 200 preregistered local residents will attend a free holiday party, eat a buffet dinner, receive special gifts and soak up the spirit of the holiday.

There will be thousands of twinkling lights and a festive atmosphere at the lodge with children’s activities, including coloring and cookie-decorating.

Participating organizations through the Tri-County United Way include Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Southern Adirondacks, Moreau Community Center, The Salvation Army, Family Service Association, as well as many other nonprofit and local school groups.

