Holding their ground: Both sides of abortion issue have been rallying locally for years

While the stakes are higher for both anti-abortion advocate Marsha Brown and abortion rights advocate Enid Mastrianni, it is still business as usual.

Some demonstrators from both sides of the abortion rights issue would have been voicing their concerns regardless of whether the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade had been challenged.

While it could be argued that stakes are much higher for abortion rights advocates — if the decision is overturned it will have the biggest impact on people who want access to abortion to remain a constitutional right — it would still be legal in the state of New York, regardless.

Anti-abortion activist Marsha Brown stands outside of the Planned Parenthood offices on Bay Road, Queensbury, just about every day, and has been protesting for a long time with a sign that reads, "I regret my abortion."

By the time Brown was 18, she already had three children and another on the way. She said she made the difficult decision at the time to have her fourth child aborted, a decision she says she now regrets.

Brown married young, and says the father wasn't around to help her with the children, which is what contributed to her difficult decision.

Brown is outside of the Bay Road health clinic up to five days a week, and she said she hopes to dissuade women from getting an abortion.

Do the signs work?

Brown said that "there are four babies on Earth because of her."

She is not always alone on Bay Road. Every Monday, a group of men and women gather, as they say, to pray for women who may be getting an abortion, and also for the people who work at the clinic.

While religion connects these two parties, Brown identifies as a Protestant, while the other group of five to seven people are Catholic.

Jeff Smith, part of the Catholic group, says he and a few others have been praying outside of Planned Parenthood since 1997, and used to gather on Warren Street in Glens Falls when the health clinic was there.

While Brown was a little distanced one Monday from those who were invoking the Hail Mary prayer, Brown said the two parties are friends.

"My sister is in the ICU right now. They came to visit her, and they pray for her," Brown said.

Abortion rights activist Enid Mastrianni has been organizing protests since the 1990s when she organized rallies on welfare rights. In 2017, she organized the women's march in Glens Falls, in which some 1,500 people attended. While abortion rights had not been challenged then, Mastrianni said that it's all connected.

"What's next?" Mastrianni asked, adding that if women don't make their voices heard, they can risk losing a lot more.

"Everybody should vote. Women should run for office," Mastrianni said.

On May 14, Mastrianni organized an abortion rights rally in Glens Falls City Park, where some 100 people showed up and chanted “my body, my choice."

"In 2013, I noticed the protesters outside of Planned Parenthood, when it was on Warren Street, were getting more aggressive," said Mastrianni.

Whether this was specifically Smith's group is unclear. Smith and others in his group who now gather on Bay Road said they have never been aggressive and only pray in hopes of "saving the lives of babies."

Mastrianni said the group on Warren Street was the catalyst for starting an online group called "Glens Falls Planned Parenthood Counter Protest: Get Your Girl On." She said there are now about 700 people in the group.

Also at the May 14 rally in Glens Falls were Lori Trzop, vice president of health care operations for Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, and Matt Kopans, a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Greater New York.

"Abortion rights were codified in New York in 2019," Kopans said. This means that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortions will still be legal in New York.

Kopans said that if it is overturned, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York will be a haven and that the organization will most likely see an influx of patients.

Kopans said if the right to an abortion is overturned federally, up to 26 states would potentially ban abortion.

Another spokesperson for Planned Parenthood said that 80% of Americans support the right to an abortion.

"The right to an abortion is health care," Trzop said.

"Providing abortions is only one element of what Planned Parenthood does. We provide other essential women's reproductive health services. People should remember that," Kopans said.

Along with Planned Parenthood, government leaders of New York are working on providing secure protection for abortion rights in the state, solidifying the idea that New York is a safe haven for those seeking an abortion.

This month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced funding of $35 million for a state Abortion Services Provider Fund, that will go toward statewide abortion service providers.

A majority of the funding will go toward expanding access to abortion, such as increasing health clinic staff and to help cover costs for the underinsured or uninsured.

A smaller portion will go toward providing additional security and safety for patients.

Will this additional funding affect the anti-abortion demonstrators outside Planned Parenthood in Queensbury?

Kopans and Trzop said that as long as the demonstrators outside of the health clinic are not preventing patients from going inside the clinic or threatening their safety, then probably not.

"If they are praying peacefully, that is their right. As long as they are not imposing anything on us. We're not looking to impose anything on anyone," Kopans said.

"We respect other people's religious choices. They should respect the choices of others," he added.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

