Hochul: Washington County ideal for growing manufacturing

“We are making sure the money gets spread all over our state to invest in places to make sure that people have that opportunity, particularly as we’re coming out of this pandemic,” Hochul said.

Hochul said she is encouraging everyone — whether they are just out of high school, recently laid off or mid-career — to consider looking into the programs.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, agreed.

The region, she said, is home to a growing manufacturing industry and has the pipeline needed to produce the workers that can fill jobs.

The key, she said, will be further attracting businesses willing to invest.

“There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity here,” Woerner said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At Doty, business has been steadily growing even with the pandemic, said Bill Smith, the company's general manager.

Around 45 workers have been working overtime to fill orders, and the company is looking to purchase new machines that will help increase output, Smith said.

The company has also been adding to its staff in recent years by hiring young apprentices, which is beneficial to the company as a whole, Smith said.