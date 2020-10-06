Hochul: Washington County ideal for growing manufacturing

FORT EDWARD — Washington County is the perfect location to further develop the state's manufacturing industry, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday.
Hochul, while touring Doty Machine Works in Fort Edward, said the industry offers good-paying jobs and can help stabilize the state's economy in a post-COVID world, where many jobs may simply no longer exist due to financial losses brought on by the pandemic.
"This is absolutely key to the success of New York state's economy," she said.
The state last month announced a $9 million statewide workforce development program aimed at providing 3,600 New Yorkers the job training needed to enter the manufacturing industry. The funds will be divided between 66 organizations, schools and businesses.
New York was also just one of eight states to receive an $18 million education grant through the federal CARES Act to help fund job training programs and provide relief to businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
A portion of the funding will go toward the “Stay Near, Go Far” program, an initiative by the State University of New York that will provide students at the public university system’s 30 community colleges with the skills they need to enter rapidly expanding industries like advanced manufacturing, technology and health care.
“We are making sure the money gets spread all over our state to invest in places to make sure that people have that opportunity, particularly as we’re coming out of this pandemic,” Hochul said.
Hochul said she is encouraging everyone — whether they are just out of high school, recently laid off or mid-career — to consider looking into the programs.
Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, agreed.
The region, she said, is home to a growing manufacturing industry and has the pipeline needed to produce the workers that can fill jobs.
The key, she said, will be further attracting businesses willing to invest.
“There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity here,” Woerner said.
At Doty, business has been steadily growing even with the pandemic, said Bill Smith, the company's general manager.
Around 45 workers have been working overtime to fill orders, and the company is looking to purchase new machines that will help increase output, Smith said.
The company has also been adding to its staff in recent years by hiring young apprentices, which is beneficial to the company as a whole, Smith said.
"When we bring these young apprentices in, they bring to the table a lot, and then our seasoned machinists, they bring the rest," he said.
Washington County has been hit hard in recent years by the loss of manufacturing.
General Electric Co. in 2016 relocated a more than 70-year-old manufacturing plant from Fort Edward to Florida.
That same year, the company closed a dewatering plant, where it processed millions of cubic yards of PCB-laden sentiment it was tasked with dredging from the Hudson River. Dredging operations ended in 2015.
The closures have left massive gaps in Fort Edward’s budget that the town has struggled to fill.
Some relief appeared imminent when WL Plastics Corp., a Texas-based manufacturer of polyethylene pipe, appeared poised to take over the old dewatering site after years of environmental review and a series of hefty tax breaks.
But the company pulled out earlier this year, citing financial concerns brought on by the pandemic.
Asked what the state is doing to help develop the site, Hochul said the region is not difficult to sell.
“We have the bones, we got low-cost power and plentiful space for people, so there’s a lot of advantages to having businesses here,” she said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
