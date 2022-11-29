Hochul to be in Whitehall on Wednesday for kickoff of transmission line construction

WHITEHALL — Gov. Kathy Hochul will be in Whitehall on Wednesday for the official groundbreaking for the Champlain Hudson Power Express energy project.

Hochul is making a 10 a.m. announcement at Whitehall Castle at 62 Poultney St.

David O’Brien, chairman of the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency, confirmed in an email on Tuesday night that the event is to kick off the construction of the transmission line, which will cross Washington County on its way from Quebec to New York City.

Transmission Developers Inc. is building a 330-mile line to transport hydroelectric power from the Hydro-Quebec facility.

Much of the line will be buried in either Lake Champlain or the Hudson River. However, 47 miles will travel along railroad and highway rights of way in Washington County including in the towns of Putnam, Dresden, Whitehall and Fort Ann.

In Washington County, the land-based portion of the line begins in Putnam and travels along Route 22 buried in the road right of way until Fort Ann. It then will be buried in the railroad right of way and continue through the county in Fort Edward.

It then proceeds through Saratoga, Schenectady and Albany counties before entering the Hudson River in Greene County.

The project will produce about 18 million megawatt-hours per year, which is enough to power more than 2.5 million homes, according to the state. It will also create about 1,400 jobs.

The line is expected to be completed by 2025 and will reduce New York City’s reliance on fossil fuel-fired generation by more than 50% by 2030.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors had rescheduled its annual meeting because the event was originally set to take place on Nov. 18.