Hochul, in Glens Falls stop, praises local climate change efforts

GLENS FALLS — Gov. Kathy Hochul, in her first visit to Glens Falls as head of the state’s executive branch, on Saturday recognized the city’s ongoing efforts to combat climate change.

During a brief ceremony in City Park, Hochul announced that the city, following years of commitment, had met the requirements to be certified as a Climate Smart Community, a state program that supports local efforts to address economic, social and environmental challenges posed by climate change.

“We’re here to celebrate. We celebrate a milestone, something that you achieved,” Hochul said.

Hochul, who ascended to the top of state government in August following the resignation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid a sexual harassment scandal, made the announcement as part of the state’s Climate Week.

She went on to praise the city’s ongoing efforts to adopt climate-smart solutions, which can be traced to 2015 under then-Mayor Jack Diamond.

Efforts continued under Mayor Dan Hall, who credited local leaders, including members of the city’s Common Council and Warren County Board of Supervisors, for coming together to address the issue head-on.