Hochul finds early support from some Democratic leaders

Many prominent area Democrats are lining up behind Gov. Kathy Hochul as the primary race next year for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination gets underway, but others say it’s too soon to take sides.

“Kathy Hochul — all the way,” said Warren County Democratic Chairwoman Lynne Boecher.

“Her experience in the trenches with local government right on up gives her expertise,” Boecher said. “She’s very popular in our county, and her stance on issues is not extreme on either end.”

Boecher said she was expressing her personal opinion, because the county committee has not yet voted on an endorsement.

“I am getting a lot of people on my committee who are of the same mindset,” she said.

Hochul, formerly lieutenant governor, became governor in August when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned.

She is seeking the Democratic nomination next year for a full four-year term.

State Attorney General Letitia James, of Brooklyn, announced her candidacy on Oct. 29 for the June gubernatorial primary.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has formed an exploratory committee, and outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he has not ruled out running for governor.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Suozzi, D-Queens, and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone also have been mentioned as potential candidates.

“I think Governor Hochul’s doing a great job. I have long been a fan of hers,” said state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.

“My personal choice is Kathy Hochul,” said Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer. “I think that makes for a much stronger candidate for us here in Warren County than Tish James.”

Braymer said that Hochul, from the Buffalo area, has a better understanding of upstate issues, in general, and is familiar with Warren County.

Braymer said she wishes that James would run for re-election as attorney general instead of running for governor.

Larry Dudley of Glens Falls, too, said that he wishes that James would run for re-election as attorney general.

“I do think Kathy would be better (as governor), certainly for upstate,” said Dudley, a political campaign consultant and chairman of the Glens Falls Democracy for America chapter, the political organization that former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean founded.

Dudley said that he advises candidates looking to run against an incumbent that “First you have to convince people to fire the person in office, then you have to convince them to hire you. At this moment, I see no good reason to fire Hochul.”

Glens Falls Mayor-elect Bill Collins said neither candidate has asked for his endorsement, and he will not make an endorsement before the primary.

“I’m going to stay out of that race and let the Democrats across the state decide,” he said. “I think Kathy Hochul was a great lieutenant governor and has been great to Glens Falls, and I look forward to working with her if she is the one the voters want.”

Saratoga County Democratic Chairman Todd Kerner said he expects to endorse a candidate at some point, but has not decided which one.

“I don’t think it’s prudent to just jump,” he said. “I want to see who is in the field, and see how they are doing.”

Former Democratic congressional candidate Patrick Nelson, a state Democratic Committee member, said he is still evaluating candidates.

“I want to hear from the candidates and see their positions. … It’s a long road,” said Nelson, the Stillwater Democratic chairman.

The level of commitment that candidates demonstrate for establishing a universal health care system in New York will be a big factor, he said.

Upstate issues are another factor, and he likes that Hochul is from outside New York City.

“Having that perspective in New York government is valuable to me,” he said.

Yet, it’s conceivable that a New York City-based candidate could pick a running mate from upstate.

“Give me a Tish James, Senator Hinchey ticket, and I am probably there,” he said, referring to state Sen. Michelle Hinchey, D-Saugerties, chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

Governor and lieutenant governor nominees are decided on separate ballots in New York primaries, but candidates for the two nominations typically campaign as a team.

The Republican Party also is expected to have a gubernatorial primary.

U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, has endorsements of most county Republican committees, including Warren and Washington.

Other candidates are former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, the 2014 GOP gubernatorial candidate; Andrew Giuliani, who worked in the Trump administration and is the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani; Derrick Gibson, a podcast host and former boxer from Queens; and Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli.

