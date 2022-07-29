Hochul declares state disaster emergency in response to monkeypox outbreak

Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday issued an executive order declaring a state disaster emergency in response to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

The executive order enables the state to respond more swiftly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated, according to a news release.

“More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York state, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond,” Hochul said in a news release. “It’s especially important to recognize the ways in which this outbreak is currently having a disproportionate impact on certain at-risk groups. That’s why my team and I are working around the clock to secure more vaccines, expand testing capacity and responsibly educate the public on how to stay safe during this outbreak.”

The executive order specifically extends the pool of eligible individuals who can administer monkeypox vaccines, including EMS personnel, pharmacists and midwives; allows physicians and certified nurse practitioners to issue non patient specific standing orders for vaccines; and requires providers to send vaccine data to the New York State Department of Health.

Hochul had announced on Thursday that the federal government had secured an additional 110,000 vaccine doses, resulting in a total of 170,000 doses to New Yorker’s to date.

The state has also launched a new text-message notification effort to deliver the latest monkeypox information directly to New Yorkers. New Yorkers can sign up for text messages, which will include alerts about cases, symptoms, spread, and resources for testing and vaccination, by texting “MONKEYPOX” to 81336 or “MONKEYPOXESP” for texts in Spanish. By providing a zip code, New Yorkers can also opt-in for location-based messages.

For more information, visit the state’s website at https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/zoonoses/monkeypox/