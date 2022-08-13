Hochul announces statewide Speed Awareness Week

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday announced a statewide Speeding Awareness Week will run Aug. 14-21.
The governor said law enforcement agencies throughout the state will increase patrols to target speeding vehicles.
Speed Awareness Week is described as a high-visibility enforcement campaign supported by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee to stop speeding and prevent related crashes caused by unsafe speeds.
"There are countless risks and tragic consequences to speeding, and I want all New Yorkers to be mindful of the speed limits in your area," Hochul said in a news release. "This enforcement campaign will be crucial not only to catch speeders but also to encourage all drivers to maintain safe speeds on our roadways, and I encourage all New Yorkers to take your time and get to your destination safely."
