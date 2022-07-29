Hochul announces $21 million bridge replacement project in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced a $21.1 million project to replace two bridges between Exit 22 and Exit 23 of the Northway.

The two-year project will replace the bridges carrying the northbound and southbound lanes of the Northway over Route 9 in the town of Lake George, with a single structure “that will enhance safety and improve travel.”

“We are are laser focused on rebuilding our infrastructure and ensuring that our transportation network remains safe — helping boost our economy and allowing communities to thrive,” Hochul said in a news release. “This project will improve travel on a critically important thoroughfare in the North Country and help keep New Yorkers, visitors and commerce on the move for decades to come.”

The new bridge will be constructed between the two existing bridges and will have an expected lifespan of 75 years — helping to ensure that this essential north-south route remains open and accessible for decades to come, according to a news release.

The structure will be a 323-foot-long, two-span, steel multi-girder bridge with a concrete deck. It will have a vertical clearance of a minimum of 49 feet, 6 inches above Route 9.

Constructing the new bridge between the existing structures will allow two out of the three travel lanes in each direction to be maintained during most of the project, although additional, periodic lane reductions may be necessary at times, according to a news release.

In spring 2023, northbound traffic will be shifted onto the new structure and the existing northbound bridge will be demolished so that the remainder of the new bridge can be constructed in that footprint. Southbound Northway traffic will then be shifted onto the new bridge at the project’s completion in summer 2024.

Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said the project is essential.

“The Lake George area is a major tourist attraction and economic engine for our region and it’s vital to ensure traveling here is safe and accessible. Shoring up its infrastructure and replacing the bridges will make it easier for locals and visitors to come to our communities and take advantage of all our region has to offer,” he said in a news release.

Assemblymember Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, agrees the project will improve safety.

“The replacement of the Northway bridges over Route 9 in the town of Lake George is a welcome project that will greatly improve the safety of our residents and many visitors to the North Country for several years to come. The affected location has seen many accidents over the years and I’m excited to see that it’s being replaced,” Simpson said in a news release.

New York’s Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said the governor is making “unprecedented investments in infrastructure.”

“(The investments) will help bring people together and fuel the economic growth that will allow our communities to prosper. The Northway is an economic engine that helps drive commerce for the North Country, Capital Region and beyond, so it is imperative that we do all we can to make sure this vital roadway is ready to meet the challenges of the 21st century, allowing people and goods to get where they need to go safely and efficiently,” Dominguez said in the news release.

While work is underway on the Northway, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph approaching and within the work zone, and motorists are urged to move over, merge early, slow down and drive responsibly.

Traffic on Route 9 underneath the bridges also has been reduced to a single alternating lane controlled by traffic signals.