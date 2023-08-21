Long career leads to woodworking at the Hitching Post.

LAKE LUZERNE – Laura Pavelko has worn many hats in her life; hair dresser, executive secretary, even journalist, but one passion has always stuck with her – woodworking.

“I was the kid that would sneek into my father’s toolshed and make things,” she told The Post-Star Saturday.

Pavelko was born in Hudson, but moved to New Jersey to live with other family after both of her parents died when she was very young.

“I first visited the Adirondacks in 1972, when I was 12, and I said, ‘That’s where I belong,’” she recalled.

As it does, life took Pavel down other paths; marriage, raising a family, and working to support that family. But when the time came for her and her husband, John, to plan for the next chapter of their lives together, they knew right where to look.

“In 2004 I said to John, ‘Let’s go look at property up in the Adirondacks, up by Lake George,’” she said.

The Pavelkos found a homestead in Lake Luzerne. For the first five years they used the place as a summer getaway, but in 2009, Laura Pavel moved up for good, while John stayed behind in New Jersey to attend to family matters.

When she made the move permanent, Pavelko found it more difficult than she anticipated to find a steady career.

“It turns out a 30-year resume is not as impressive as a four-year degree,” she said.

Pavelko spent the next dozen-or-so-years taking whatever seasonal, part-time, and odd-job she could find. John was able to rejoin her, and the two settled into their new life. That is, until Pavelko saw that the Hitching Post was opening its doors.

“I noticed they had opened this cheese shop,” she said. “And I said, you know, ‘I can sell cheese!’ So I took a ride over there and I said, “are you looking for help?’”

That random inquiry sparked a partnership that has lasted two years, and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

“Since then for the last two years, I have been given so many jobs to do there… I make my own hours, I work pretty much at my own pace. I’m very autonomous,” Pavelko said.

Walking into the Hitching Post today, you’d be hard pressed to find anything that Pavelko hasn’t had a hand in building.

From restoring old furniture, to building tables, to cutting holes through walls, Pavelko has become the go-to handy-woman for the Hitching Post.

Since 2021, she has helped turn the old community center into a rustic, roadside must-stop for locals and tourists alike. Pavelko said she specializes in creating pieces of functional art, which can seamlessly blend in with the historic building.

“It wants to look like the building has been here since 1939,” she said. “It’s meant to look like it’s has always been here.”

Since first setting her sights on the Adirondacks in 1972, Pavelko has come full circle, carving out a place for herself in one of the area’s most recognizable establishments.

