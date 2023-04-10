For more than a half century, Carol Greenough was a link between the past and future of Whitehall, devoting herself equally to interpreting the village’s history and charting its revitalization.

“She never retired. She worked right up to the end,” Whitehall Deputy Mayor Patricia Norton said of Greenough, who was 93 when she died on Thursday.

“Her dedication and passion for preserving history and promoting economic growth will be deeply missed,” said town of Saratoga Historian Sean Kelleher, who worked with Greenough on regional projects. “Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations to value and protect our shared heritage.”

Greenough’s myriad community leadership roles at various times included president of Whitehall Chamber of Commerce, president of the Historical Society of Whitehall, director of Skenesborough Museum, Village Grants Administrator, director of Whitehall Heritage Area, and director of Whitehall Housing Authority, to name a few.

“Her input there was extraordinary,” said former state Sen. Elizabeth Little, R-Queensbury.

“Carol Greenough was a remarkable individual and a leader in the region, advocating for Whitehall and the entire Champlain Canal region,” said Kelleher, who served along with Greenough as commissioners of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “Her hard work and effort to recognize the importance of this corridor for travel and commerce over the past 300 years are truly commendable.”

One of Greenough’s fondest projects was securing funding annually for the Whitehall Festival and the Music in the Park concert series, activities which brought the community together, Norton said.

“She was always at every single event that happened,” she said.

Greenough was a hub with spokes connecting with many facets of Whitehall’s social, cultural and economic development activity.

“The busier her life is, the more Carol Greenough seems to thrive,” Post-Star Correspondent Sandy McIntyre wrote in a profile of Greenough on July 30, 1987.

Greenough and her three children moved to Whitehall in 1967 when she married the Rev. George Greenough, a local pastor.

“I guess my fondest memory of this community is when I moved here and discovered the canal that bisects it,” Greenough said in a Post-Star Q&A column, published Jan. 25, 2006. ”It’s just so attractive. We had lakes where I grew up, but no tributaries where people live. It was really attractive. And, coming here as a stranger, the people were very welcoming.”

“For someone who was not born and raised in Whitehall – she was a Whitehaller,” Norton said. “She just loved the community.”

Greenough became an entrepreneur in 1968 when her son, a high school senior, launched a photography business, working out of a makeshift darkroom in an upstairs bathroom of the family home.

When the son left for college, the mother became a partner, photographer and bookkeeper for the business, G & M Photography.

Looking to advance the business, Greenough joined the Whitehall Chamber of Commerce, and was secretary from 1970 to 1977 and president from 1970 to 1979.

She was among those instrumental in recruiting the Whitehall Plywood Co. and Corpac, a cargo container manufacturer later known as Transglobal Industries, to locate operations in Whitehall, The Post-Star reported in 1987.

Greenough also operated a yarn shop, taught knitting classes at the V&S Store, and published a weekly newspaper.

Greenough assisted her husband when he established The Whitehall Independent in 1983.

After her husband died in 1986, she and her family continued publishing it until 1989.

For Greenough, the intersection of history and economic development came in 1979, when the Historical Society suggested the village seek to participate in the state’s new Urban Cultural Park initiative.

Village officials said they would support the effort if the Historical Society would take the lead.

Greenough headed the advisory committee that brought it to fruition.

She explained the connection between history and economic development in a Nov. 14, 1993 Post-Star report: “This history of this community is what draws people to the community. If we ignore the historical aspect of the buildings, we’ve lost our attraction.”

Greenough was a prolific grant writer.

In 2001, The Post-Star reported that since 1980, Whitehall had received more than $7 million in state and federal grants to rehabilitate historic buildings and develop waterfront recreation facilities.

The village received another $392,500 state grant in 2002.

In 1997, a C-SPAN crew filmed an interview with Greenough about when Alexis de Tocqueville passed through Whitehall in the 19th century.

The interview was used in a documentary about the writer’s U.S. tour in preparation to write his classic work “Democracy in America.”