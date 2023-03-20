FORT EDWARD — The Washington County Historical Society will be holding a raffle to raise funds to support its mission on May 12.

With a mission to promote the heritage of Washington County, to bring together parties interested in the area, and to collect materials for the Heritage Research Library, the society's fundraiser is raffling off a custom-framed and signed print by Will Moses.

The subject matter for the print is Washington County and highlights many of the landmarks and special places from past and present.

"All funds raised will directly support the mission of the Washington County Historical Society," the society said in news releaes. "WCHS was established in 1940, and is a 501 c3 membership based non-profit organization which seeks to educate and enrich Washington County residents by sponsoring programs and publications that illuminate important aspects of the county’s history and culture."

Tickets are available online through the society’s website at www.wchs-ny.org. Tickets may also be purchased by check through mail or by visiting the society's headquarters Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WCHS is located at the historic Wing-Northup House at 167 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Tickets prices are one for $5, five for $20, or 10 for $30.

The drawing will take place May 12 and the winner will be contacted by telephone or email. The winner can pick up the prize at the WCHS headquarters in Fort Edward or it can be shipped. If mailed, the winner is responsible for all packaging costs and freight fees.

For any questions, call or email the society at 518-747-9108 or info@wchs-ny.org.