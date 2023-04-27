The informational signs that share the history of Warren County will see an update for the first time in almost 100 years, thanks to the county's historical society.

On Tuesday, the Warren County Historian Stan Cianfarano, also the co-president of the Warren County Historical Society, was joined by the society Executive Director Don Rittner to seek funding from the county's Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee for new program centered around historical landmark signs.

"The historical society has a contract with the county for a sum of money already, but we're looking at this additional money for the additional programs we are planning for the future," Cianfarano said.

Lake George Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson, chairman of the committee, asked the men how they planned to spend the money.

"We've got some new programs, one dealing with the historical markers around the county," Rittner answered.

He explained that many of the signs, posted in the 1930s, contain very little or outdated information, and some of the signs are even planted in the wrong location.

"We're coming up with a very unique program where we're going in with all the additional updated information and we're going to put a QR code on the actual marker. So, anybody that goes by, can scan it and get the updated information," Rittner explained to the committee. "Some markers have the wrong information or wrong location and we're going to fix all that and bring those markers back to life."

Rittner said the group was also working on ten new books and putting together "an art show based on history."

The committee voted in favor of the additional amount of money, not disclosed at the meeting, for the society.

Other business

The committee also voted in favor of giving $12,000 to a skateboarding and music festival planned for Columbus Day weekend to benefit the Ronald McDonald retreat at Krantz Cottage in Lake George.

Wild in the Trees is planning its second annual, two-day skateboarding and music festival at the Lake George Skate Plaza, next to the Charles R. Wood Park. The first event in October 2022 brought multiple music acts to the area and included five different skateboarding events.

This year, Frank Cavone, the young owner of Mirth Films the organizer of the event, said the festival was started as way to bring young people in the area together.

"It's a family fun event that we started last year and our goal was to make sure that we were able to handle the pressure of putting on an event like this. There are many great events in the area and we wanted to do our part in getting the youth involved and to encourage people from out of state to come here too," Cavone said.

He said in 2022, families from Vermont, Massachusetts and New Jersey came to compete in the skateboarding competition.

However, Cavone said the biggest problem is booking music acts "that tour regionally or don't come to this area often." The company is seeking money from the county to bring in bigger music acts for the festival.

The event raised about $3,500 for the Ronald McDonald house charity at its inaugural event.

"We want to raise more money and we believe that the missing link is booking a bigger music act and we believe that would sell more tickets," Cavone explained.

He told the committee the festival provides food and craft vendors and "the amenities offered at other festivals," but their festival was unique in two ways.

"What makes our festival unique is it's all for the Ronald McDonald house and it's all for fun," Cavone said.