From The Post-Star in 1959

It was close competition, but Patricia Ann Selleck was the winner of nine contestants, all 5 foot or less in height, in the “Miss Gidget of Glens Falls” contest March 28, 1959, at The Rialto Theatre.

“Because of a close vote three of the girls were called back out on the stage by Jack Mitchell, manager of the Rialto, who acted as master of ceremonies, in order that judges might take a last look at them before making the final decision,” The Post-Star reported on March 30.

Selleck, the daughter of George Selleck, a Post-Star reporter in the 1930s and ‘40s, and later a Glens Falls mayor’s assistant, went on to marry Harold “Bud” Taylor on Sept. 3, 1961, and was a constant support in Bud’s career in insurance and politics.

Pat Taylor died March 23 at age 80.

The “Miss Gidget of Glens Falls” contest coincided with the screening at The Rialto of “Gidget,” the 1959 comedy starring Sandra Dee about a teen becoming immersed in California surfing culture.

Contestants appeared on stage in evening gowns, and each answered two opinion questions.

Selleck won an array of prizes from local merchants and a trip to New York City April 10-12, where she appeared on the nationally-televised “The Dick Clark Show.”

Dorothy Selleck, mother of Patricia, and WWSC radio announcer Charles Featherstone accompanied her on the trip.

Patricia Selleck’s first local appearance after winning was at a Glens Falls junior high school “hop” to raise money for the Glens Falls Little League on March 30.

About 650 people, “the largest crowd ever” at a junior high dance, attended.

“An added attraction to the evening’s festivities was the personal appearance of the Jaguars, a local rock and roll group, and Karia and Eric Jansen, stars of the Teen-Age Barn” television program on WRGB, The Post-Star reported on April 1.

Downtown: Magician Jack Disbrow of Glens Falls presented a program “Moments of Mystery” at a Glens Falls Rotary Club luncheon at The Queensbury Hotel. — April 3

Economic development: The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce announced that the newly formed Warrensburg Shirt Co. would begin operation in about 30 days at the former Warrensburg Shirt Co. factory, which had been closed for about 18 months.

“Mr. Knorr has announced that the firm will make a high quality shirt in several price ranges from $5 to $15, under the labels of various private brands.”

The chamber was raising $1,500 to purchase storm windows for the plant in order to reduce heating costs. — April 4

Innovation: Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Co. was introducing electronic book keeping.

“The operating efficiency of the bank will be markedly increased and more satisfactory service will be provided the public. The new machines will produce the bank’s and the customer’s records with an unprecedented degree of accuracy and speed.” —April 4

Social scene: Peggy Wendell won first prize in a dress-making contest conducted at a meeting of the Mohican Grange at Oneida. — April 3

Native son: Private Richard E. Cleghorn of Glens Falls conducted the 19th Army Band Chorus of Fort Dix, N.J. in a concert on the steps of the U.S. Treasury building on Wall Street in New York City. — April 1.

Editorial: “Rock ‘n’ Roll is dead. Mickey Mantle has been sold to Kansas City. Nikita Khruschev has just announced plans to purchase a seat on the Stock Exchange.

“Fantastic? Unbelievable? Absurd?

“No such thing! Today is, yes of course, April Fool’s Day.

“How this ‘fool’-ishness ever began is still a little vague to historians, but the general concession is that a French ruler, Charles IX, can be pinned with most of the blame.

“Seems he instigated a new calendar in the 16th century that made the year start on January 1 instead of April 1. Medieval jokers, accustomed to exchanging gifts on New Year’s Day, took to sending mock presents in April.” ...

“While the usual horseplay is going on today, there is still at least one fellow who refuses to horse around. The weather man predicts showers for the evening. April showers to be sure — and that’s no foolin.’” — April 1

Quotable: “The great of this earth were born adventurers. This is what has made progress – for each of us who has adventured – and that is what has made America.” — George Matthew Adams “Today’s Talk” column, April 4