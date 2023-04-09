From The Post-Star in 1973 — 50 years ago:

Perry Mason mystery novels were among the most requested books at nursing homes and senior centers served by a new Crandall Library circulation program fifty years ago.

“Probably because of television,” Phoebe Zucker, the reference librarian who headed the new program, said in a March 17, 1973 Post-Star report.

Zucker was making the rounds of area nursing homes and senior centers.

Her first visit was always just to get acquainted, before returning with a monthly supply of books for reading enjoyment.

Other favorites were bird books, travel narratives, Zane Grey westerns, and mysteries in general.

Women seemed to prefer historical novels, Zucker said.

Zucker was a perfect fit to head the service intended to build connections as well as provide reading material, said library Director Hilda Cameron.

“We needed someone with her warmth and enthusiasm to really get the project off to a good start,” Cameron said.

Fan club: The Al Bain Fan Club of U.S.A., honoring the local country-western singer who still performs in the area 50 year later, held its first meeting at Town & Country Restaurant in South Glens Falls.

Lu Lu Gage, the restaurant owner, was charter president, Bessie Rist, vice president, and John Clechner, publicity chairman. — March 11

Politics: U.S. Sen. Jacob Javits of New York City spoke at the annual Warren County Republican Dinner at The Queensbury Hotel. — March 19

Sports trivia: About 3,500 people attended, and between 600 and 800 more were turned away because the gym was filled to capacity, to watch the Glens Falls High School basketball team defeat Scotia 68-67 to win the Section 2, Class A championship at Mechanicville High School. — March 17

On stage: Joe DeSantis and Kevin Galloway were selected for lead roles in the Lake George High School Senior Class dramatic production of “Dracula.” — March 14

Celebrating music: The Warrensburg, Pottersville and Chestertown school choirs performed a joint series of concerts at each of the three schools to celebrate Gov. Nelson Rockefeller’s “Music In Our Schools Week” initiative. — March 11

Editorial: “The cyclical nature of fashion is so well documented that it scarcely needs mention. Revival of things past is a central theme in wearing apparel styles for both men and women. Thus, it comes as no great surprise that the bow tie is being touted as the hot thing for fall.

“Men of a certain age, as the French saying so delicately puts it, will break out in nostalgia at the thought of a bow tie revival. Many of them will recall times, too many years ago, when they bedazzled the multitudes with butterflies of the latest pattern — polka dots, maybe, or a snappy stripe. They’ll have their chance to try it again as local stores begin to stock what’s hot at the Men’s Fashion Association showings in Chicago.” — March 19

Quotable: “Genealogy can be fun like a crossword puzzle that never ends. … Never throw away old records or old letters and listen to family stories, as this is the first step in the adventure of finding your family history.” — Queensbury Supervisor John Austin, speaking at a luncheon of the Chepontuc Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, March 19