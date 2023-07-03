From The Post-Star in 1948 — 75 years ago:

Live broadcasts from area entertainment night spots were common programing on Glens Falls radio stations 75 years ago.

WWSC radio broadcast live from The Commodore, “Glens Falls’ Outstanding Eating Place of the North” where The Hamilton Sisters, Sue and Ruth, were summer house entertainers, at 9:45 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, according to a Post-Star advertisement on July 1, 1948.

The restaurant, a popular gathering place for sports coaches and for sports banquets, was at 16 Warren St.

The vocal duo, which accompanied themselves on piano and accordion, appeared the rest of the year at Copley Plaza in Boston.

WGLN, which later merged with WWSC, broadcast live at 8:15 p.m. Thursdays from the Pine Room Café Gardens at Lake George, where Tito and his Orchestra were house entertainers.

New civic club: The Optimist Club of Glens Falls held its charter night dinner at The Queensbury Hotel in downtown Glens Falls.

Representatives of Optimist clubs in Montreal, Quebec, Burlington, Vt., and Plattsburg attended. — July 12

Lions Club: John Sinnott, who was associated with C.V. Peters clothing store, was installed as new president of the Glens Falls Lions Club. — July 7

On the big screen: “State of the Union,” starring Spencer Tracy and Kathleen Hepburn, was opening the next evening at The Paramount Theatre on Ridge Street. — July 7

Sports trivia: A unique sporting event was planned as part of the Hartford Independence Day activities — a children’s softball game played on bicycles.

“Those intending to participate should bring their bikes to the school ballfield. An old-timers softball game (presumably not on bicycles), under the direction of Ralph McKernon and William Ledley, will follow.” — July 2

Sports trivia: A motion picture of the World Championship Heavyweight Championship between Joe Lewis and Jersey Joe Wolcott opened for a three-day run at The Rialto Theatre on Warren Street. — June 30

Editorial: “According to gossip from the front steps of the White House, President Truman is happy over the nomination of Governor Dewey as the Republican standard bearer, though it is doubtful whether he could be said to be tickled by the designation of Earl Warren as the Dewey running mate. Warren is almost certain to drag California into the Republican column in November. Also, he could, if Dewey makes it clear just how he proposes to transform his vice-president into a true working partner, damage Truman in the west. Until that point has been publicized, however, Dewey’s is the name to which the President must give the most attention. He is the man to beat.

“Primarily, Mr. Truman can rejoice that the Republicans did not nominate Arthur Vandenburg, whose task in Congress has been to improve and put through the foreign policy of the administration and who has done this without any concerns for presidential ambitions he did not have. Truman would not have beaten Vanderburg.” … — June 27

Quotable: “No enrichment of the mind and spirit of man can compare with that which results from the reading of books. … You will never be alone if you have a book in hand.” — George Matthew Adams, “Today’s Talk” column, July 1