The History Beat: Glens Falls stations celebrated Christmas with live programs

On Christmas Eve 1946, Glens Falls Mayor John Bazinet took to the airwaves of new local radio station WWSC at 7:45 p.m. to deliver his “personal Christmas greetings” to constituents.

WWSC, now the longest continuously operating radio station in Glens Falls and Queensbury, had just gone on the air on Dec. 18.

Later on Dec. 24, WWSC broadcast Christmas Eve Mass from St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Glens Falls, featuring an 80-voice boys choir singing Gregorian chant.

The Rev. William H. Turner, assistant pastor, just back from military service as a chaplain in the South Pacific, preached the homily.

Live broadcasts, particularly music performances, were the norm in early radio.

Picture Facebook Live with just the sound and no video.

Federal regulations required stations to specifically notify listeners if they were playing recorded music.

Stations that failed to do so could be fined or have their license suspended.

There were several short-lived radio stations in Glens Falls and Hudson Falls prior to WWSC.

But for most of the first 25 years of commercial radio, WGY of Schenectady, which celebrated its centennial this year, was considered the “local” station for the Glens Falls area.

WGY employed an in-house orchestra that performed nightly.

On Dec. 11, 1923, Hudson Falls native Elmer Tidmarsch, who previously was an organist and music conductor in Glens Falls for 10 years, conducted the 1,000-voice Albany Community Chorus in a concert broadcast live at 8 p.m. on WGY.

WBGF

The Christmas season was a wonderful time for live radio, reflecting the celebratory mood of the community in general.

In 1930, WBGF radio of Glens Falls broadcast “Christmas Carols of Glens Falls Merchants,” two live programs Dec. 17 from the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club meeting and Dec. 18 from the Glens Falls Rotary Club meeting.

WBGF (W-Better Glens Falls) went on the air in April 1930 and ceased operation in April 1932.

The station broadcast from studios at 10 Numan St. in Glens Falls.

For the special Christmas merchants’ broadcasts, the Adirondack Ensemble, a mixed-voice quartet comprised of two local business executives and their wives, featured on the station’s Griffin Lumber Co. “Blue Coal Hour,” led the service clubs in Christmas carols.

Members of the Adirondack Ensemble were M.H. “Bob” Simmonds on bass, Grace E. Simmonds on soprano, W.R. “Bill” Jones on tenor and Gertrude C. Jones, contralto and accompanist.

In 1930 and in 1931, the Merkel and Gelman department store on Glen Street in Glens Falls sponsored each year a series of live evening broadcasts with Santa Claus over WBGF.

“Everyone should listen in. He has something very important to say,” one advertisement promised.

WGLC

WGLC, another short-lived radio station, operated from May 1933 to June 1934 at Hudson Falls.

At 8 p.m. Dec. 20, 1933, the station broadcast a Glens Falls High School dramatics club production of a radio play “The Christmas Spirit,” adapted from the Charles Dickens story “A Christmas Carol.”

The cast included Alice Baker, Thomas Eastwood, Charles Codner, Lorraine Nelson, Jane Mead, Robert Stewart, Francis Auringer, Chales Patton, Harry Griffin, Marion Foley and Thomas Hammell.

WGLN

Owners of The Post-Star established WGLN, another short-lived local radio station, in March 1947, in an era when newspapers around the country were buying or establishing radio stations in order to be competitive in breaking news.

In December 1947, Dick Weld and Connie Benac, hosts of the WGLN show “Bulletin Board,” collected hundreds of gifts from listeners for veterans staying at the New York State Veterans’ Rest Camp at Mount Gregor.

The gifts were presented during a special broadcast from the camp.

In 1950, WGLN merged with WWSC.

WWSC

On Dec. 22, 1947, Mrs. “Wenceslas” La Fond was crowned “Queen for Christmas,” in a contest WWSC broadcast live from The Paramount Theatre on Ridge Street, Glens Falls, from 9:30 to 10 p.m., a holiday version of the weekly “Queen for Friday” contest,

“Mrs. La Fond was chosen by the applause of the audience as registered on the applause meter located in the WWSC studios,” The Post-Star reported.

She received new clothes, jewelry, ice skates, door chimes, candy, dinner at a local restaurant and use of a new car and chauffeur for an evening, contributed by local businesses.

On Dec. 19, 1947, WWSC broadcast the “All-Star Christmas Show,” a fundraiser for research and treatment of tuberculosis, at 3:45 p.m.

At 7 p.m. Dec. 23, 1952, WWSC broadcast the Adirondack Girl Scout Council carol-sing live from City Park.

“Scouts participating are asked to bring flashlights covered with red cellophane.”

Sources: Post-Star archives