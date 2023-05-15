From The Post-Star in 1973 — 50 years ago:

Glens Falls City Park has long been a place of relaxation and enjoyment.

Fifty years ago, tulips were blooming in the park when Jeanne Vrablic and 18-month-old daughter Dawn Heather Vrablic took a stroll in the park, The Post-Star reported on May 1, 1973.

The toddler couldn’t resist getting a closer look at the blooming flowers.

Downtown: Pete Cloutier relocated his Cam-Art Studio of Photography from 16 Warren St. to 138 Glen St. — May 4

Royalty: Eddie Potter and Peggy Durfee were elected King and Queen of the South High prom. — May 1.

Young writers: Daniel Curtis, age 7, of Hudson Falls won first honors in the prose category of the Poetry Society of Vermont creative writing contest with his essay “Star of Wildhorse Canyon.”

Paul Yole, age 8, of Hudson Falls won honorable mention with his essay “Beethoven’s Experience.”

The contest had more than 2,400 entries from 226 schools in Vermont, New York, New Hampshire and Quebec. — May 5

Charity: The annual Glens Falls Hospital Guild rummage sale at the Glens Falls Armory on Warren Street had record sales of $4,556.38 — the equivalent of $31,131 in 2023 dollars. — May 7

Sports trivia: “For the first time in 20 years, Glens Falls will field a Junior American Legion Baseball team, representing the Warren County area.”

Paul Bricoccoli was field manager of the team that would play home games at Sherman Avenue field, beginning the season on June 10.

The team was open to players age 16-18. — May 1

Sports trivia: A record 472 entries, coming from as far away as Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Virginia and Canada, were registered for the upcoming White Water Derby races at Johnsburg. — May 4

Editorial: “When the proposal for a cocktail lounge at Warren County Airport first came to public notice, the county supervisors were suggesting a subsidy of $50 per month to the restaurant operator.

“A legal notice to that effect was published in The Post-Star and Times.

“Now, however, the proposed subsidy has been raised to $50 per week, or about $200 per month, or roughly four times the original amount.

“A taxpayer’s view runs something like this:

“If the proposal to subsidize a cocktail lounge was a GOOD idea when first suggested, it is only one-fourth as good now.

“If the proposal to subsidize a cocktail lounge was a BAD idea, it is four times as bad now.

“Conclusion: Why not save the money?” — May 2

Quotable: “I am one of those who favor working together with men for human liberation.” — state Sen. Mary Anne Krupsak, speaking at Skidmore College on the topic “Women in Politics,” May 4