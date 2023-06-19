From The Post-Star in 1973 — 50 years ago:

The mission that WWSC radio personalities Dave Covey and Pete Cloutier accepted was to stage a rock concert in Glens Falls City Park without the crowd getting out of hand and trampling the flowers.

If successful, city officials would be open to more concerts being held in City Park, said Glens Falls Mayor Robert Cronin.

Covey and Cloutier recruited some help to accomplish the mission.

“Members of the police department and the Police Explorer Post will be working with members of the Queensbury Post Veterans of Foreign Wars in patrolling the park and keeping persons out of the many flower beds,” The Post-Star reported on May 21, 1973.

The concert from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 29 was dubbed “The Return of Freddy Blood.”

The concert featured Blood along with Paul Muse on lead guitar, John Wilcox on drums, Dennis Booth on organ and percussion, Steve Gonzalez on bass, and Paul Bloomberg on electric piano.

A segment of the concert was to be broadcast live over WWSC from 8 to 9 p.m.

Girl Scouts: Maria Becker of Troop 32 in Lake George, Mary Glennon of Troop 216 in Granville, and Kim Tabor of Troop 11 in Glens Falls attended the Girl Scout “Make Your Own Kind of Music” conference at Western Connecticut State College.

“The three girls are multi-talented in the field of music.” — June 1

Politics: The partisan shoe was on the other foot back then.

“When the 1973 legislative session came to an end Monday, Republicans praised it as one of the most productive and Democrats castigated it for not doing enough. It was a session that had seen the enactment of no-fault automobile insurance, stiff penalties for drug sellers, the first tax cut in 12 years, and a plan to preserve the natural beauty of the Adirondack Park.” — May 30

Standout unit: The Army National Guard 646th Medical Co. of Glens Falls won the Eisenhower Trophy for excellence and precision during the annual two-week National Guard camp at Fort Drum.

It was the second time in three years that the unit had won the prestigious trophy. — May 30

Beautiful yard: Mr. and Mrs. Richard Terry of 405 Ridge Rd. won the “Yard Beautiful of the Fortnight — 1973” contest for Queensbury District One. — June 4

Sports trivia: Jeff Charpentier made a hole-in-one on the 170-yard, par-3 eighth hole at Queensbury Country Club.

“Charpentier, a first-year golfer, finished with a 96 for the first round.” — June 2

Editorial: “It is refreshing to hear a liberal Democrat Senator remind the nation of our basic tenet of our American system in justice — than an accused is innocent until proved guilty. It is regrettable that such a reminder was needed, as needed it was in the welter of accusations, rumors and innuendos presented as unanswered questions that have characterized the Watergate burglary.

“Senator William Proxmire of Wisconsin deserves the attention of every thinking citizen when he asks: ‘Doesn’t the President have the same right that every other American has to be innocent until proven guilty?’” …

“Let every American accord the President the same right as the basest criminal, the presumption of innocence until proved guilty.” — May 30

Quotable: “The choice is ours. At least for the present we can tip the scales in our favor by working with Nature, or continue to fight Nature to the ultimate destruction of all.” — Shelley W. Potter Jr., letter to the editor, June 5.