From The Post-Star in 1973 — 50 years ago:

A six-car “mini-museum” demonstration train made a stop in Glens Falls 50 years ago to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Delaware & Hudson Railroad.

The train included a replica of the “Sturbridge Lion,” the first steam locomotive operated in the United States.

The train pulled into the Cooper Street rail yard, behind where The Post-Star editorial building is located now, April 25 and departed the morning of April 27 for Montreal. It was open for public tours throughout the day, The Post-Star reported on April 27, 1973.

An estimated 3,000 people toured the train and viewed historical exhibits on display inside rail cars.

“Many of these children and adults have never been on a train before,” said Matthew Levins, assistant to the D&H president.

Downtown: George and Laura Frey of Kattskill Bay were preparing to open a book store in early June at 206 Glen St., The Colvin Building, in downtown Glens Falls.

“Frey said the couple have done research throughout New York and New England for a site and have found Glens Falls to be the best possible location. … He said they have been waiting some time for a vacant store front to open up in Glens Falls.” — April 27

Downtown: Spring hats were priced at 50 cents to $1 for the 56th anniversary sale at Merkel & Gelman department store — “The Store of Cheerful Service” — on Glen Street. — April 27

Rotary: The Glens Falls Rotary Club honored Maurice H. Simmonds as “Rotarian of the Year.”

The retired Remington Rand employee joined the local Rotary Club in 1927.

Sports trivia: Todd Feigenbaum, Bruce Parsons and Steve Kvinlaug were each double winners as the Glens Falls High School track team defeated Rutland 96-40. — April 30

Editorial: “Rising food prices are having an adverse impact not only on family budgets but on the school lunch program. Without positive remedial actions, the number of children who will benefit will decline rather than increase as Congress intended when it established the program.” …

“Obviously it is going to cost substantially more money to expand the school lunch program and initiate federal support of a widespread nutrition education program in the schools.

Something else is obvious: sound nutrition for school-age children is a basic element in public health. Over the long haul, the benefits will far out measure the cost in tax revenue.” — April 27

Quotable: “In any organization, the man at the top must bear the responsibility. That responsibility therefore belongs here, in this office. I accept it.” — President Richard Nixon, commenting on Watergate at a press conference when he announced a shakeup in his cabinet, May 1