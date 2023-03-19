From The Post-Star in 1973 — 50 years ago

Bureaucracy couldn’t keep the Memorial Flame at the corner of Canada Drive and Beach Road in Lake George off for long.

The flame was extinguished Feb. 19, after the state Public Service Commission prohibited Niagara Mohawk Corp. from supplying natural gas for memorial flames anywhere in New York.

Lake George Mayor Robert Blais worked with American Legion Post 374 of Lake George to fuel the flame with propane.

Quality Gas Services, the lowest of four bidders, won the contract to supply propane at a cost of about $500 per year, with the village and Post 374 splitting the cost, The Post-Star reported on March 1.

The village share was paid from the Parks and Recreation budget.

The flame was relighted on Feb. 23.

Downtown: Domino’s Pizza opened the 51st franchise in the national chain on South Street in downtown Glens Falls.

Steve George was manager.

“The local franchise has three trucks with heated ovens to deliver the pizza in the Glens Falls area.” — March 9

On stage: Jon White, Thomas Brunelle, Dave Cockrell, Mary Lou Noone, Dick Stein and Phil Smith were among the cast of the Glens Falls Operetta Club, now Glens Falls Community Theater, for its four-night production of “A Thousand Clowns” at the Glens Falls High School auditorium.

“’A Thousand Clowns’ by Herb Garner is a different comedy. It does not jab, it touches. It patters along on chipmunk’s feet, evoking warm laughs, not ribald guffaws,” Post-Star Managing Editor James V. Gill wrote in a review. — March 9

Eagle Scout: Steve Coursville of Boy Scout Troop 5 of Big Cross School in Glens Falls received his Eagle Scout pin. — March 8.

Top students: James Ryan was named valedictorian of the St. Mary’s Academy Class of ’73 and Catherine Burns salutatorian. — March 3

Morality: At the suggestion of Glens Falls Police Chief James Duggan, the city Board of Public Safety recommended that the Common Council adopt a local law prohibiting topless waitresses and dancers at entertainment establishments in the city. — March 6

Editorial: “The presidential bug is comparable to a malaria-carrying mosquito. Once the disease takes hold, it is likely to recur now and again. In some victims a low-grade fever is present always, a resurgence likely at any time.

“Sen. Edmund S. Muskie has admitted as much, so far as he himself is concerned. He did not use the above figure of speech in his recent comments on the subject, but his meaning was clear. Muskie remarked to an interviewer that his ’appetite for leadership’ remains.” …

“That is an elegant way of saying he still has a yen to try for the White House. The yen seems sure to grow stronger as time passes.” … — March 2

Quotable: “It’s a shame to see a lovely American village die — from neglect. We have so little history in our background compared to countries that are centuries old, that we should try to preserve some of our early American heritage.” — novelist Pearl Buck, March 7