From The Post-Star in 1973 — 50 years ago:

South Glens Falls Mayor Robert Phinney received the first poppy in the annual Mohican Unit 553 of the American Legion Auxiliary poppy distribution, The Post-Star reported on May 12, 1973.

Tami Lynn Whitehead pinned the artificial flower on Phinney’s lapel.

The annual poppy distribution was to continue through May 25.

Veterans’ organizations and auxiliaries had long distributed poppies around the time of Memorial Day in exchange for donations to benefit projects.

At Schuylerville, Poppy Queen Jacqueline Merrill presented the first poppy to Mayor Michael Nolan.

Downtown: Seymour “Sonny” Segan opened “King’s Row” men’s apparel shop at 166 Glen St. in downtown Glens Falls.

The shop was a diversification into casual clothing for Segan, who also operated the Jonathan Reid men’s clothing chain in the region.

“We’ve changed our image to the now look for those who are young! For those who think they are young!” Segan advertised. — May 15

Bolton scholars: Glen French was named valedictorian and Karen Nicholson salutatorian of the graduating class at Bolton Central School. — May 17

Bikeathon: Some 240 cyclists raised $6,000 for cancer research in the first annual Glens Falls “Great American Ride for Cancer.”

The 25-mile bicycle ride started and ended at Glens Falls YMCA.

“Several eight-year-olds finished the race,” said co-chairman Douglas Butler. — May 14.

Crandall Library: Crandall Library dimmed its lights for five minutes as part of a national demonstration to protest federal cuts to library aid. — May 9

Prom queen: Janey LaVaute was crowned Queen of the Glens Falls High School prom. — May 14

Sports trivia: Jim “Moose” Duggan, later professional wrestling celebrity “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, heaved a shot putt 55’ 8 1/2’’ to best his own previous Glens Falls High School record of 53’ 6 1/2’’ as the Glens Falls High School track team defeated Saratoga 106-35.

Todd Feigenbaum won double events in the 100-yard dash and 400-yard dash. — May 9

Sports trivia: Bill Philion made a hole-in-one golfing at Glens Falls Country Club.

“Philion shot the ace on the 18th hole. He was utilizing an 8-iron.” — May 14

Editorial: “Things have progressed quite remarkably since those friendly ping pong games which focused such attention on United States-Chinese relations a couple of year ago. The other day Alfred Jenkins arrived in Peking and thus established an official American presence on mainland China for the first time since formal relations were broken off in 1949.

“Jenkins is a seasoned diplomat whose present function is to establish the American Liaison Office to the People’s Republic of China pending the arrival of Ambassador David K.E. Bruce.” …

“The chances of some reasonable degree of rapport being achieved seem quite good at this stage.” … — May 9

Quotable: “Many people grow old who never really grow up.” — Sister Roberta Ryan, kindergarten teacher at St. Mary’s Academy, speaking at the annual Catholic Daughter of America communion breakfast at Fort Ann. — May 14