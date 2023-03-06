From The Post-Star in 1973:

It was a distinction that many Glens Falls residents, no doubt, would have been happy to let some other city claim.

“At one point on Sunday morning, there wasn’t a colder spot in the continental U.S. than Glens Falls,” The Post-Star reported on Monday, Feb. 19.

Some may have taken solace that at least Sunday was a clear day, but that would have been false comfort, according to weather scientists of the day.

“According to the National Weather Service, the minus 29 recorded in Glens Falls Sunday was due to clear skies which let Saturday’s sun rays escape.”

The severe cold did not last long.

“Today is expected to be more ordinary, with lows between 15 and 25 and a high in the low to mid 30s.”

History threads: “‘Garden Freshness’ has always been a term that’s representative of McMullen clothes. It was actually in a field of greenery where the owners sealed their agreement. McMullen Glens Falls is now celebrating its 70th anniversary.” — Feb. 23

Community service: The Glens Falls PTA Council presented the annual Jenkins Memorial Award for contributing to the welfare, safety and education of youth to Glens Falls Police Chief James Duggan.

“A popular choice, Chief Duggan received a standing ovation from the audience.” — Feb. 13

Safe driver: Richard Smith, a truck driver for Fort Edward Express, was named “New York State Driver of the Year,” in recognition of his safety record driving 1.2 million miles without an accident.

Sports trivia: The Glens Falls High School basketball team defeated Saratoga 77-54 to win the Foothills Council title. Jim Town, with 25 points, led in scoring for Glens Falls. Herb Lavery scored 18 points, and Dave Strader and Willie Steans 13 points each. — Feb. 21

Sports trivia: The team of Glens Falls Treasurer Anthony Reed, Ed Gaiotti, Henry LaLonde and Mickey Luce, representing Glens Falls Mayor Robert Cronin, won the Mayor’s Race feature of the North American Toboggan Championships at Mirror Lake in Lake Placid.

Teams representing 42 mayors from around the Northeast competed. — Feb. 24

Editorial: “Americans who have found little to admire in the Vietnam War discovered heroes in the returning prisoners of war and their sober, proud and dignified expression of faith in their God and country.

“Old-fashioned patriotism, apparently out of style in some quarters, should get a rebirth from the quiet eloquence of men like Captain J.A. Denton of Virginia, proud to have served their country in difficult circumstances and profoundly grateful to their country and their Commander in Chief, President Nixon, for ‘hanging in there until peace with honor was won.’

“A grateful President responded, ‘My time is yours at this point.’” — Feb. 23

Quotable: “These days, folks dream of mowing the lawn instead of shoveling the snow, but there’s a catch. When mowing comes can crab grass be far behind?” — Feb. 26