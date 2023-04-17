From The Post-Star in 1973 — 50 years ago:

The Glens Falls Lions Club was active in its charitable mission to improve the treatment of eye care 50 years ago.

“The Lions Club and the Glens Falls Association for the Blind partnered to purchase a retinal camera and a ruby laser for Glens Falls Hospital,” The Post-Star reported on March 28, 1973.

Politics: Republican Robert Phinney, by a 132-vote margin, was elected mayor of South Glens Falls.

“I want to thank Democrats for running a clean and decent race,” he said. — March 21

Art: Robert Vorreyer, art director for Charles Wood Enterprises, crafted and donated a wire sculpture mural of bronze and copper brazing rods to the Glens Falls YMCA.

The 6-by-10-foot tricolored panels were placed in the Y’s health club.

“I did it in my spare time over a period of several months,” he said.

Vorreyer had been a member of the local Y for 15 years. — March 22

Auction: Seelye’s Auction opened its new 8,000-square-foot auction house with seating for 500 at the intersection of Quaker Road and Highland Avenue. — March 23

Sports trivia: St. Mary’s Academy defeated Keveny Memorial of Cohoes 39-21 to win the championship game of the Girl’s Basketball Tournament held at St. Mary’s gym.

Carmen Ross, who was selected as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, scored 17 points in the game.

St. Mary’s finished the season with a 16-0 record. — March 19

Checkmate: Queensbury High School, with 19 1/2 points, won the first North Country High School Chess Tournament.

Northville Central School, with 19 points, came in second. Twelve schools participated. — March 26

Great catch: Elsie Quinn of Burgoyne Avenue in Hudson Falls caught an 11-pound, 31-inch trout in Lake George.

She caught the fish on an 8-pound test line using pointed pickle as bait. — March 27

Editorial: “Reporters serve as the eyes and ears of newspapers and of the public, whose right to know the truth is basic to our democracy.

“Public officials almost always want to color and control the news. That is why there are so many public relations employees helping government to tell its side of the story or to divert attention from things it doesn’t wish to become known.

“Conflict is inevitable between the press which seeks to tell all the news and officialdom which often doesn’t. The friction need not be unhealthy if the press is left free to probe.” — March 27

Quotable: “Mother Nature is not cooperating with the maple syrup producers this spring.” — March 27